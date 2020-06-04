All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 12019 Rochester Ave Apt 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
12019 Rochester Ave Apt 2
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:03 AM

12019 Rochester Ave Apt 2

12019 Rochester Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
West Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12019 Rochester Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
West Los Angeles

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
guest parking
***LARGE 2+3 CONDO IN THE HEART OF PRIME LA W/ PARKING*** - Very large 2 bedroom + Den, 2 1/2 bathroom for rent! Located in a three unit building. This 2 bedroom is located on the second floor and offers a lot of privacy. The unit is very bright with lots of natural lighting. Newer hardwood flooring in perfect condition. Beautiful granite flooring in the kitchen, and marble flooring in the bathrooms. There is a stackable washer and dryer included in the unit. Refrigerator, cooktop stove, double oven, and dishwasher included. Spacious closet in the master bedroom. Storage closets within the den area. 2 car tandem parking with 1 guest parking spaces included. The parking area is gated for added security. Controlled access building with call box. The building has an elevator that provides access to the enclosed parking area. Paid water, gardener, and trash. Please call or message for more information or to schedule a viewing.

(RLNE5618155)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12019 Rochester Ave Apt 2 have any available units?
12019 Rochester Ave Apt 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12019 Rochester Ave Apt 2 have?
Some of 12019 Rochester Ave Apt 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12019 Rochester Ave Apt 2 currently offering any rent specials?
12019 Rochester Ave Apt 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12019 Rochester Ave Apt 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 12019 Rochester Ave Apt 2 is pet friendly.
Does 12019 Rochester Ave Apt 2 offer parking?
Yes, 12019 Rochester Ave Apt 2 offers parking.
Does 12019 Rochester Ave Apt 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12019 Rochester Ave Apt 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12019 Rochester Ave Apt 2 have a pool?
No, 12019 Rochester Ave Apt 2 does not have a pool.
Does 12019 Rochester Ave Apt 2 have accessible units?
No, 12019 Rochester Ave Apt 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 12019 Rochester Ave Apt 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12019 Rochester Ave Apt 2 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Best Cities for Families 2019
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

843 N Orange Drive
843 North Orange Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90038
The Roy
3644 Overland Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Accent
5550 Grosvenor Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
MySuite at Wilshire Victoria
10700 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
Avalon Studio 4121
4121 Radford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Avalon Studio City
10945 Bluffside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604
The Highland at Sherman Oaks
4355 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Picasso Brentwood
12035 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90049

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College