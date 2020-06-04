12019 Rochester Ave Apt 2

Amenities

***LARGE 2+3 CONDO IN THE HEART OF PRIME LA W/ PARKING*** - Very large 2 bedroom + Den, 2 1/2 bathroom for rent! Located in a three unit building. This 2 bedroom is located on the second floor and offers a lot of privacy. The unit is very bright with lots of natural lighting. Newer hardwood flooring in perfect condition. Beautiful granite flooring in the kitchen, and marble flooring in the bathrooms. There is a stackable washer and dryer included in the unit. Refrigerator, cooktop stove, double oven, and dishwasher included. Spacious closet in the master bedroom. Storage closets within the den area. 2 car tandem parking with 1 guest parking spaces included. The parking area is gated for added security. Controlled access building with call box. The building has an elevator that provides access to the enclosed parking area. Paid water, gardener, and trash. Please call or message for more information or to schedule a viewing.



