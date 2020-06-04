All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

11937 West SUNSET Boulevard

11937 Sunset Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

11937 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
Recently updated, this classic Santa Barbara Spanish Revival Architecture townhome is grandly proportioned 4 bed/4 bath townhome creates the atmosphere of a single family home with separation of space for privacy. Enjoy scraped maple floors, designer stonework, Viking Appliances, carved stone sinks, ocean views, soaring 15-foot ceilings, private patio with BBQ, smart home system, and countless designer details-inside and out. Included is a high-tech smart home system to control lights, temperature, music and security from any room. Attached 2 car garage. Property includes 3 on-site guest parking spots. Located in the heart of Brentwood, close to shops, restaurants, parks and the terrific farmers market. Beautiful panoramic and city views. Community is pet friendly with earthquake insurance. Award Winning Brentwood Schools. These homes are rarely on the market - see it while you can! Lease available April 2020. Unit is also For Sale! Please inquire.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11937 West SUNSET Boulevard have any available units?
11937 West SUNSET Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11937 West SUNSET Boulevard have?
Some of 11937 West SUNSET Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11937 West SUNSET Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
11937 West SUNSET Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11937 West SUNSET Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 11937 West SUNSET Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 11937 West SUNSET Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 11937 West SUNSET Boulevard offers parking.
Does 11937 West SUNSET Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11937 West SUNSET Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11937 West SUNSET Boulevard have a pool?
No, 11937 West SUNSET Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 11937 West SUNSET Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 11937 West SUNSET Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 11937 West SUNSET Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11937 West SUNSET Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

