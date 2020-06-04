11937 West SUNSET Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage guest parking

Recently updated, this classic Santa Barbara Spanish Revival Architecture townhome is grandly proportioned 4 bed/4 bath townhome creates the atmosphere of a single family home with separation of space for privacy. Enjoy scraped maple floors, designer stonework, Viking Appliances, carved stone sinks, ocean views, soaring 15-foot ceilings, private patio with BBQ, smart home system, and countless designer details-inside and out. Included is a high-tech smart home system to control lights, temperature, music and security from any room. Attached 2 car garage. Property includes 3 on-site guest parking spots. Located in the heart of Brentwood, close to shops, restaurants, parks and the terrific farmers market. Beautiful panoramic and city views. Community is pet friendly with earthquake insurance. Award Winning Brentwood Schools. These homes are rarely on the market - see it while you can! Lease available April 2020. Unit is also For Sale! Please inquire.