1128 5TH Avenue

Incredible 2 bedroom + 2.5 bath architectural loft-style townhouse in the heart of Venice. Recently renovated, and just steps to Abbot Kinney! All of the amazing food, shopping, coffee, etc of Abbot Kinney all right at your front doorstep. Just a few blocks to the beach or Rose Ave, location does not get any better than this. With 22ft high ceilings, seamless indoor/outdoor living, underground gated parking garage w/ guest parking, this property has it all. The property can be available either furnished or unfurnished, depending on terms. Length of lease also negotiable.