All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1128 5TH Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1128 5TH Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1128 5TH Avenue

1128 S 5th Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Venice
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1128 S 5th Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
guest parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
Incredible 2 bedroom + 2.5 bath architectural loft-style townhouse in the heart of Venice. Recently renovated, and just steps to Abbot Kinney! All of the amazing food, shopping, coffee, etc of Abbot Kinney all right at your front doorstep. Just a few blocks to the beach or Rose Ave, location does not get any better than this. With 22ft high ceilings, seamless indoor/outdoor living, underground gated parking garage w/ guest parking, this property has it all. The property can be available either furnished or unfurnished, depending on terms. Length of lease also negotiable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1128 5TH Avenue have any available units?
1128 5TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1128 5TH Avenue have?
Some of 1128 5TH Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1128 5TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1128 5TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1128 5TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1128 5TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1128 5TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1128 5TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 1128 5TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1128 5TH Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1128 5TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 1128 5TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1128 5TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1128 5TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1128 5TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1128 5TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hikari
375 E 2nd St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Metro 417
417 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
nVe
11405 Chandler Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
The Vue
255 W 5th St
Los Angeles, CA 90731
MySuite at Wilshire Victoria
10700 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
Triana
6250 Canoga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Mariposa on 3rd
269 Mariposa Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Dronfield Mountain View
13140 N Dronfield Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91342

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College