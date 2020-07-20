All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 8 2019 at 2:24 PM

10844 ROCHESTER Avenue

10844 Rochester Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10844 Rochester Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Exquisite 4 bed + office/4 bath Contemporary located in the heart of Westwood. High ceilings create elegance and natural light floods the public rooms, creating warmth throughout. Grand living room blends seamlessly with the dining room and kitchen presenting the perfect combination of grandeur and functionality, an entertainer's paradise. Chef's kitchen boasts top of the line appliances, breakfast bar and separate breakfast area. Master suite is the ultimate retreat with a custom fireplace, oversized walk in closet and separate seating area. Impeccable master bathroom epitomizes luxury. Two additional en-suite bedrooms and loft complete the upstairs level. Separate office and downstairs guest room. Generous yard. Two car garage. A one of a kind masterpiece not to be missed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10844 ROCHESTER Avenue have any available units?
10844 ROCHESTER Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10844 ROCHESTER Avenue have?
Some of 10844 ROCHESTER Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10844 ROCHESTER Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10844 ROCHESTER Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10844 ROCHESTER Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10844 ROCHESTER Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10844 ROCHESTER Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10844 ROCHESTER Avenue offers parking.
Does 10844 ROCHESTER Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10844 ROCHESTER Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10844 ROCHESTER Avenue have a pool?
No, 10844 ROCHESTER Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10844 ROCHESTER Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10844 ROCHESTER Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10844 ROCHESTER Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10844 ROCHESTER Avenue has units with dishwashers.
