olympic park
755 Apartments for rent in Olympic Park, Los Angeles, CA
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Villa Vicente
5351 San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,617
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,026
585 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4757 N San Vicente Blvd 11
4757 San Vicente Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,998
850 sqft
Must see; great location - Property Id: 314413 Sabrina Aziz 2:24 PM (3 minutes ago) to me One Year- One year call for move in special FOR FAST RESPONSE PLEASE TEXT :) This charming apartment is conveniently located close to grocery stores and
Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
1067 South Citrus Avenue
1067 South Citrus Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1000 sqft
SUPER CUTE duplex near La Brea and Olympic Blvd. This spacious and fully remodeled 2 bedroom 1.
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
1007 S Orange Dr
1007 South Orange Drive, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,825
1000 sqft
Relax in your home on a quiet, tree-lined street. Entertain guests in large living space and kitchen. 2 full bathrooms convenient for getting ready in the mornings. Near The Grove/Farmer's Market for shopping, movies and dining.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
5051 ST DOCKWEILER
5051 Dockweiler Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
958 sqft
Wonderfully updated 2-bedroom unit in the Hancock Park-Wilshire area, bordering Mid-City. Conveniently located to famous museums, popular shopping and restaurants.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1297 cochran
1297 S Cochran Ave, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1400 sqft
Highly upgraded interior with newer kitchen, bathrooms, wood floorings. Also has AC and refrigerator for use. Best deal in area. More photos coming
Last updated May 27 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
1212 S Hudson Avenue
1212 South Hudson Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1042 sqft
Upgraded unit of a single level attached California Bungalow duplex featuring 2 Bedrooms and 1 Bathroom with a large shared backyard and 1 car detached garage with driveway.
Last updated May 2 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
1145 Longwood Place
1145 Longwood Place, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,950
1989 sqft
Offers $500 one time move in discount when you move in til the end of April! A guaranteed comfortable living is waiting in this pretty unfurnished 1,989-square-foot single family home in the friendly and quiet Olympic Park neighborhood in Los
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1249 S Hudson Avenue
1249 South Hudson Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1372 sqft
Duplex 2 Bedroom 1 bathroom Remodel with cental Heater and air condition Conveniently located near shopping, grocery, Restaurants, Stores school, and transportation.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1145 S Longwood Avenue
1145 South Longwood Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
1989 sqft
Gorgeous, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms property in a friendly Olympic Park neighborhood in L.A.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
26 Units Available
The Pearl
687 South Hobart Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,050
423 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,280
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,110
915 sqft
In the heart of Koreatown, a rare, refined and opulent living experience awaits you. A community built from the ground up, every community space and home has been designed with your health, wellness, and happiness in mind.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
22 Units Available
K2LA
685 S New Hampshire Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,805
464 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,137
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,411
1030 sqft
Nestled in Koreatown, just minutes from Hollywood and Downtown Los Angeles. Apartments with balcony and custom cabinets. Community amenities include a pool, resident lounge, fitness center, and a rooftop deck with expansive city views.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
28 Units Available
Wilshire Vermont
3183 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,834
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,156
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,075
1045 sqft
On Wilshire Blvd. in LA's Koreatown. Pet-friendly studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens, granite counters, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets. Enjoy pool, hot tub, gym, yoga. On Metro Red Line for shopping, dining, entertainment.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
27 Units Available
The Vermont
3150 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,430
768 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,160
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,107
985 sqft
Great location, close to downtown, USC, Beverly Hills and Century City. Units feature laundry, hardwood floors and garbage disposal. Communal amenities include pool, clubhouse, community garden, hot tub and garage.
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
43 Units Available
Palazzo East
348 S. Hauser Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,545
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,370
1408 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,695
1957 sqft
Close to Park La Brea and Highway 101. Mediterranean-style apartments with patio/balcony, hardwood floors and a luxury kitchen with appliances. Community includes a dog park, concierge service and a gym.
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
29 Units Available
Villas at Park La Brea Apartments
5555 W 6th St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,415
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,192
1164 sqft
Close to Wilshire Blvd and a short walk from S La Brea Ave. Luxury apartments with a fireplace, a patio/balcony and stainless steel kitchen appliances. A Mediterranean-style community offers a pool, courtyard and clubhouse.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
8 Units Available
Avalon Wilshire
5115 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,783
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,791
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,860
1824 sqft
Large open floor plans with granite counters and real wood cabinets. Walk-in closets, fireplaces and hardwood flooring. Community has a pool and is near Beverly Boulevard in the heart of Los Angeles.
Last updated July 12 at 07:42pm
8 Units Available
Versailles Koreatown
918 S Oxford Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,174
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,618
965 sqft
Convenient Koreatown location only minutes from downtown Los Angeles. Escape from urban hustle and bustle amid courtyards and fountains. Meditate in the tranquil Zen garden or perfect your stroke on the putting green.
Last updated July 12 at 07:42pm
8 Units Available
Radius Koreatown
680 S Berendo St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,737
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,972
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,130
1096 sqft
The Koreatown Plaza and MacArthur Park share a neighborhood with this community. Residents enjoy rooftop cabanas, stunning city views, a heated pool and an EV charging station. Units feature floor-to-ceiling windows and built-in Bluetooth speakers.
Last updated July 12 at 06:24pm
15 Units Available
Desmond at Wilshire
5520 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,207
716 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,445
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,157
1196 sqft
A stunning community in the iconic Desmond's Department Store building. On-site amenities include yoga, a fire pit, gym, dog park and hot tub. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
5 Units Available
Boulevard on Wilshire
5353 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,230
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,770
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live the Hollywood dream right on Miracle Mile. Recently renovated apartments with in-unit washers and dryers. Community offers a 24-hour gym and media room. Historic shops and trendy restaurants within walking distance.
Last updated July 12 at 06:17pm
9 Units Available
Avana on Wilshire
3675 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,828
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,715
1065 sqft
In-unit laundry makes apartment life convenient. Units also feature stainless steel appliances and ample kitchen storage space. Amenities include a sauna, hot tub and pool. Nightlife and public transportation a short walk away.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
5550 Wilshire at Miracle Mile
5550 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,600
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1515 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upscale living in the heart of LA. Dramatic living spaces with large windows overlooking the city. Energy-efficient interiors, gourmet kitchens, and walk-in closets. On-site private lounge, outdoor terrace, and resort-style pool and cabana.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
14 Units Available
Museum Terrace
600 S Curson Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,400
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,570
1095 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes in a gated community, with state-of-the-art kitchens and spacious floor plans. Residents have access to a spa, a fitness center and a lounge, among other amenities. Ten minutes from downtown LA.
