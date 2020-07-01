All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 10824 CHALON Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
10824 CHALON Road
Last updated January 20 2020 at 12:47 AM

10824 CHALON Road

10824 Chalon Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Bel Air-Beverly Crest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10824 Chalon Road, Los Angeles, CA 90077
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Mediterranean-style home with magnificent unobstructed views overlooking the Bel Air Golf Course and private grounds with over 31,000 square feet of tropical paradise beauty, three waterfalls, gardens, pool, and an outdoor tea, meditation or massage area. No detail was overlooked in this 6,800-square-foot sprawling villa. With six bedrooms, six bathrooms, media room, formal living room, dining room, grand foyer, and numerous large balconies, this home is perfect for sophisticated resident with visions of unlimited possibilities of cocktail parties or entertaining. Voluminous, grand, light-filled rooms make up this spectacular home which includes a scrumptious master suite, and abundant master bathroom that would even be envied by all. The cook's kitchen opens to a large balcony and pizza oven. The flexible floor plan lends itself to numerous uses for any lifestyle or needs. Four-car direct entrance garage with plenty of additional parking. Enjoy the finest Bel Air has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 10 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10824 CHALON Road have any available units?
10824 CHALON Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10824 CHALON Road have?
Some of 10824 CHALON Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10824 CHALON Road currently offering any rent specials?
10824 CHALON Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10824 CHALON Road pet-friendly?
No, 10824 CHALON Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10824 CHALON Road offer parking?
Yes, 10824 CHALON Road offers parking.
Does 10824 CHALON Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10824 CHALON Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10824 CHALON Road have a pool?
Yes, 10824 CHALON Road has a pool.
Does 10824 CHALON Road have accessible units?
No, 10824 CHALON Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10824 CHALON Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10824 CHALON Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 10 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Victor on Venice
10001 Venice Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90232
AMLI Warner Center
21200 Kittridge St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
3730 Dufresne Court
3730 Dufresne Court
Los Angeles, CA 90034
3033 Wilshire
3033 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Casa Granada
550 S Barrington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
BLVD Apartments
5911- 5917 Reseda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91356
Windward Village
1720 Pacific Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291
The HW by CLG
7928 W Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90046

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College