10824 CHALON Road

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage media room

Mediterranean-style home with magnificent unobstructed views overlooking the Bel Air Golf Course and private grounds with over 31,000 square feet of tropical paradise beauty, three waterfalls, gardens, pool, and an outdoor tea, meditation or massage area. No detail was overlooked in this 6,800-square-foot sprawling villa. With six bedrooms, six bathrooms, media room, formal living room, dining room, grand foyer, and numerous large balconies, this home is perfect for sophisticated resident with visions of unlimited possibilities of cocktail parties or entertaining. Voluminous, grand, light-filled rooms make up this spectacular home which includes a scrumptious master suite, and abundant master bathroom that would even be envied by all. The cook's kitchen opens to a large balcony and pizza oven. The flexible floor plan lends itself to numerous uses for any lifestyle or needs. Four-car direct entrance garage with plenty of additional parking. Enjoy the finest Bel Air has to offer.