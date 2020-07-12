/
bel air beverly crest
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:51 PM
103 Apartments for rent in Bel Air-Beverly Crest, Los Angeles, CA
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
21 Units Available
7950 West Sunset
7950 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,456
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,584
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,123
1141 sqft
Luxurious community has rooftop sky lounges, pool, spa and package concierge. Apartments feature luxurious baths, full-sized washer and dryer, central A/C. Excellent location by the Grove, Sunset Plaza and Melrose Avenue.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
921 N Beverly Glen Blvd
921 North Beverly Glen Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,995
800 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Spacious Home in Bel Air, 1+1, Deck,Fireplace - Property Id: 312275 Location-Location North of Sunset Blvd. Beautiful, Bright Private Home, good closet space, nice Kitchen opens to Living room area with Fireplace.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8520 OAK COURT
8520 Oak Court, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$9,995
1107 sqft
Legendary DJ Jim Ladd's Longtime Home and Studio High in the Hollywood Hills - "The Ladd Padd," situated "High in the Hollywood Hills," is the longtime Laurel Canyon home and studio of legendary classic rock DJ Jim Ladd.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1427 Bluebird Avenue
1427 Bluebird Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
5 Bedrooms
$11,500
3342 sqft
Your Nest in the Bird Streets - Mediterranean luxury above Sunset Strip - Live in this romantic Euro-Italian hillside villa perched in the “Bird Streets” quarter above Sunset Strip.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
8380 HOLLYWOOD
8380 Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$16,000
1700 sqft
Available for short & long term rentals! Perched on the Sunset Strip with panoramic views this architectural bachelor is perfect for R&R. The open floor plan allows for natural light and effortless indoor-outdoor living.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1577 VIEWSITE DR
1577 Viewsite Drive, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,850
1400 sqft
Sleek, contemporary Hollywood Hills home. Breathtaking views, ebony hardwood floors throughout, gourmet chef's kitchen with granite counter tops, updated modern baths with steam showers and designer marble.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
10290 Seabury Lane
10290 Seabury Lane, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$8,995
1546 sqft
One of a kind property ! Nestled in the hills, completely surrounded by nature comes a rare opportunity to live in the coveted area of Beverly Glen. Situated at the end of a small cul de sac, between Holmby Hills & Bel Air.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
819 N Beverly Glen Boulevard
819 North Beverly Glen Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1133 sqft
Calling All Nature Lovers! Perfect for the Artist and Creative Souls! 2 bedroom 1 bath Charming Cabin with Warm Wooden Accents. Full kitchen, second room ideal for home office or creative studio, plenty of parking and great storage.
1 of 49
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1700 Benedict Canyon Drive
1700 Benedict Canyon Drive, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$17,500
2953 sqft
Nestled on lush grounds & offering the utmost privacy, this brand new FULLY FURNISHED stylish 3-story modern oasis is situated in the heart of Beverly Hills with seamless indoor-outdoor flow throughout the entire home.
1 of 22
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
8191 Mannix Drive
8191 Mannix Drive, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,995
Unique Home in the Hills built in the 1920s with amazing city view... - Beautiful unique home in the Laurel Canyon Hills built in the 1920s. Charming hillside house with three levels and unbelievable sweeping canyon views and of downtown LA.
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
10101 W SUNSET
10101 West Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
5 Bedrooms
$25,000
8182 sqft
If you've seen this home before, you won't recognize it now. Gated European-influenced estate of grand proportions prominently sited between Carolwood Dr and Baroda Dr moments from the best of the Westside of Los Angeles.
1 of 8
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
8835 Wonderland Ave
8835 Wonderland Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,400
Charming 1 bedroom apartment, fully furnished on a garden property. private patio, private entrance within fenced property. All Utilities, alarm, phone and cable, Internet included. Off street parking.Long term tenant preferred. (RLNE4707412)
1 of 47
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1814 MARCHEETA PL
1814 Marcheeta Place, Los Angeles, CA
6 Bedrooms
$45,000
9800 sqft
The Architectural masterpiece which is one of the last great mansions allowed to be built in Doheny Estates.
Results within 1 mile of Bel Air-Beverly Crest
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
19 Units Available
The Crescent at West Hollywood
1274 N Crescent Heights Blvd, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,430
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,897
877 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-2 bedroom apartments in smoke-free community. Remodeled gourmet kitchens with granite counters, European cabinets, wine chillers. Gas fireplace, walk-in closets, ceiling fans. Enjoy fitness center and pool with wet bar. Near transit.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:06pm
6 Units Available
The HW by CLG
7928 W Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,112
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,720
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegance in a classic Hollywood building. On-site rooftop dipping pools all surrounded by the Hollywood Hills. Updated appliances, in-home washer and dryers, and European-style cabinetry. Fitness center and gated parking.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
3 Units Available
Casa Granada
550 S Barrington Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,018
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,932
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,149
1125 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
11 Units Available
Legacy at Westwood
10833 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,675
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,628
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,037
1646 sqft
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please schedule yours today. The Legacy at Westwood is a full service luxurious rental community set on 1.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
7 Units Available
Mediterranean Village West Hollywood
840 N. Larrabee St., West Hollywood, CA
Studio
$2,116
388 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,832
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,444
1100 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
14 Units Available
The Apartment Residences at AKA
8500 West Sunset Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,995
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,970
1549 sqft
The Apartment Residences at AKA offers brand new, unfurnished one- and two-bedroom apartment residences and penthouses, with condominium-quality finishes, spacious floor plans, and spectacular lifestyle amenities including an outdoor pool deck,
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
11 Units Available
Sunset Barrington Gardens
233 S Barrington Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,253
362 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,582
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,785
946 sqft
Residents enjoy units with hardwood floors, garbage disposal, walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Community offers courtyard, parking, pool and elevator. Located a few miles from UCLA, Santa Monica Beach and the Getty Center.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
1 Unit Available
Via at Sunset Plaza
1124 N Sherbourne Dr, West Hollywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,558
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Via at Sunset Plaza is ideally located one block off of the iconic Sunset Strip in West Hollywood- one of Los Angeles’ most coveted and livable neighborhoods.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 29 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
Empire at Norton
8017 Norton Avenue, West Hollywood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,800
1370 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Corner Unit - Empire at Norton is where luxury and inspiration meet. Its laidback luxe in the heart of West Hollywood. A celebration of luxury, sustainability, modernism, and style.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
Villa Sevilla
1342 North Harper Avenue, West Hollywood, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,985
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This elegant community is in a Monterey Revival style, historic building. On-site covered parking, laundry facilities and controlled access. Homes feature hardwood floors, a patio or balcony and updated appliances.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
2 Units Available
1140 Alta Loma Rd Apt 302
1140 Alta Loma Road, West Hollywood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,300
Rare penthouse unit available for lease in the heart of West Hollywood. The open floor plan features a spacious bright living space with a private balcony. With the most amazing view of the hills and sweeping city views from downtown to Century City.
