10317 WALAVISTA Road

10317 Wallavista Road · No Longer Available
Location

10317 Wallavista Road, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Westside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This beautiful and updated traditional home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 baths on a cul de sac. Hardwood flooring throughout the home with abundant natural light shining through the updated windows. Fully updated kitchen, wolf range, stainless steel appliances with washer and dryer. Master bedroom suite includes updated bathroom, walk in closet and French doors leading out to the beautiful backyard. Lush landscaping in the front and rear with covered rear patio provide a tranquil retreat to your daily life. Recessed lighting, surround sound, updated AC and roof, this house checks all the boxes. Located in the highly desirable Overland Elementary School district, walking distance to restaurants, shops, train, parks and the local Griffin Club.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10317 WALAVISTA Road have any available units?
10317 WALAVISTA Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10317 WALAVISTA Road have?
Some of 10317 WALAVISTA Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10317 WALAVISTA Road currently offering any rent specials?
10317 WALAVISTA Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10317 WALAVISTA Road pet-friendly?
No, 10317 WALAVISTA Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10317 WALAVISTA Road offer parking?
Yes, 10317 WALAVISTA Road offers parking.
Does 10317 WALAVISTA Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10317 WALAVISTA Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10317 WALAVISTA Road have a pool?
No, 10317 WALAVISTA Road does not have a pool.
Does 10317 WALAVISTA Road have accessible units?
No, 10317 WALAVISTA Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10317 WALAVISTA Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10317 WALAVISTA Road has units with dishwashers.

