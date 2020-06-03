10317 WALAVISTA Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

This beautiful and updated traditional home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 baths on a cul de sac. Hardwood flooring throughout the home with abundant natural light shining through the updated windows. Fully updated kitchen, wolf range, stainless steel appliances with washer and dryer. Master bedroom suite includes updated bathroom, walk in closet and French doors leading out to the beautiful backyard. Lush landscaping in the front and rear with covered rear patio provide a tranquil retreat to your daily life. Recessed lighting, surround sound, updated AC and roof, this house checks all the boxes. Located in the highly desirable Overland Elementary School district, walking distance to restaurants, shops, train, parks and the local Griffin Club.