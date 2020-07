Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets dishwasher hardwood floors carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse concierge courtyard elevator gym pool bbq/grill bike storage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance car charging dog park internet access pool table shuffle board smoke-free community

Where laid-back meets fast-paced



7403 is your Silicon Beach sanctuary. This luxury Los Angeles apartment community is located among the world’s most enterprising startups—and just minutes from the beach. Enjoy quick LAX getaways, easy commuting, and a walkable neighborhood, then recharge at your quiet urban oasis. 7403’s private courtyard and pool, along with spacious, high-style interiors, provide a peaceful retreat from the daily grind. Hustle, relax, repeat.