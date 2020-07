Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Stately 2-story, traditional family home on an over sized lot, in the heart of Cheviot Hills. This grand home is highlighted by large, formal rooms, high ceilings and hardwood floors. The large kitchen opens to an enormous family room which overlooks the swimmer sized pool, entertainer's patio with built in BBQ and grassy play yard. Overland Elementary School. Welcome home!