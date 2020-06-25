1003 MAIN Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace bathtub furnished

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Private Bungalow on Main Street! Located in an amazing location near Abbot Kinney & Rose Ave, this 1bd 1ba bungalow has great outdoor space with a large private deck, with outdoor soaking tub, ideal for indoor/outdoor entertaining or taking a bath under the stars. The light filled living room has high ceilings, beautiful kitchen with top of the line appliances, and fireplace. Gorgeous bathroom with oversized shower and laundry. This home is just minutes from everything Venice & Santa Monica has to offer - amazing restaurants, farmers markets and the beach! Property is available furnished or unfurnished - short term or long term.