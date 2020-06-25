All apartments in Los Angeles
1003 MAIN Street

1003 Main St · No Longer Available
Location

1003 Main St, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
bathtub
furnished
Private Bungalow on Main Street! Located in an amazing location near Abbot Kinney & Rose Ave, this 1bd 1ba bungalow has great outdoor space with a large private deck, with outdoor soaking tub, ideal for indoor/outdoor entertaining or taking a bath under the stars. The light filled living room has high ceilings, beautiful kitchen with top of the line appliances, and fireplace. Gorgeous bathroom with oversized shower and laundry. This home is just minutes from everything Venice & Santa Monica has to offer - amazing restaurants, farmers markets and the beach! Property is available furnished or unfurnished - short term or long term.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1003 MAIN Street have any available units?
1003 MAIN Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1003 MAIN Street have?
Some of 1003 MAIN Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1003 MAIN Street currently offering any rent specials?
1003 MAIN Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1003 MAIN Street pet-friendly?
No, 1003 MAIN Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1003 MAIN Street offer parking?
No, 1003 MAIN Street does not offer parking.
Does 1003 MAIN Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1003 MAIN Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1003 MAIN Street have a pool?
No, 1003 MAIN Street does not have a pool.
Does 1003 MAIN Street have accessible units?
No, 1003 MAIN Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1003 MAIN Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1003 MAIN Street has units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

