1532 Elm Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors recently renovated fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Beautiful 3 Bedroom Unit- Downtown LongBeach - Property Id: 154920



Renovated 3 bedroom 1bath unit! Has a nice kitchen, wood floors, new windows and has indoor laundry room. Only minutes away from Downtown Long Beach and the Aquarium of the Pacific. Easy access to shops and dinning. Gated property and plenty of street parking. Its a must see!!! Will be available for showing and walk through in early September. Move in ready by 09/15/19 .Please call/text to schedule. 562.746.4526 - Hilda ** WILL BE ACCEPTING ON THE SPOT APPLICATIONS DURING SHOWING ON SATURDAY, 09/07 from 10:30AM- 2pm. AND POSSIBLY SUNDAY MORNING. CALL OR TEXT.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/154920p

Property Id 154920



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5142364)