All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 1532 Elm Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
1532 Elm Ave
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:36 AM

1532 Elm Ave

1532 Elm Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
Central Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1532 Elm Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90813
Central Long Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Unit- Downtown LongBeach - Property Id: 154920

Renovated 3 bedroom 1bath unit! Has a nice kitchen, wood floors, new windows and has indoor laundry room. Only minutes away from Downtown Long Beach and the Aquarium of the Pacific. Easy access to shops and dinning. Gated property and plenty of street parking. Its a must see!!! Will be available for showing and walk through in early September. Move in ready by 09/15/19 .Please call/text to schedule. 562.746.4526 - Hilda ** WILL BE ACCEPTING ON THE SPOT APPLICATIONS DURING SHOWING ON SATURDAY, 09/07 from 10:30AM- 2pm. AND POSSIBLY SUNDAY MORNING. CALL OR TEXT.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/154920p
Property Id 154920

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5142364)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1532 Elm Ave have any available units?
1532 Elm Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1532 Elm Ave have?
Some of 1532 Elm Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1532 Elm Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1532 Elm Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1532 Elm Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1532 Elm Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 1532 Elm Ave offer parking?
No, 1532 Elm Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1532 Elm Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1532 Elm Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1532 Elm Ave have a pool?
No, 1532 Elm Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1532 Elm Ave have accessible units?
No, 1532 Elm Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1532 Elm Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1532 Elm Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Linden
434 East 4th Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
305 Coronado
305 Coronado Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90814
Hathaway
3500 Hathaway Ave
Long Beach, CA 90815
Edison
100 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Camden Harbor View
40 Cedar Walk
Long Beach, CA 90802
AMLI Park Broadway
245 West Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802
The Crest
207 East Seaside Way
Long Beach, CA 90802
IMT Gallery 421
421 W Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine