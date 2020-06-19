All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:20 AM

AMLI Park Broadway

245 West Broadway · (562) 222-5236
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Now Offering Virtual, Self-Guided & Private Tours! --- Move in by July 19th & get 2 MONTHS FREE RENT, up to $1500 Gift Card & a $199 reduced deposit. Ask for details. Exp 7/19/20.
Location

245 West Broadway, Long Beach, CA 90802
Downtown Long Beach

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 436 · Avail. Aug 4

$2,542

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 763 sqft

Unit 332 · Avail. now

$2,617

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 763 sqft

Unit 515 · Avail. Sep 6

$2,905

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 862 sqft

See 2+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 449 · Avail. now

$2,527

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 757 sqft

Unit 642 · Avail. now

$2,532

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 757 sqft

Unit 644 · Avail. now

$2,532

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 757 sqft

See 12+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 616 · Avail. now

$3,440

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1064 sqft

Unit 519 · Avail. Aug 11

$3,605

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1064 sqft

Unit 621 · Avail. Sep 23

$3,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1083 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from AMLI Park Broadway.

Amenities

in unit laundry
nest technology
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
conference room
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bike storage
dog grooming area
hot tub
nest technology
package receiving
pool table
shuffle board
smoke-free community
Be the first to call AMLI Park Broadway home. Ideally situated in the center of Downtown Long Beach, we are conveniently located adjacent to the Long Beach Civic Center, Deukmejian Courthouse and the countless shops, restaurants, and entertainment opportunities on Pine Avenue and the Promenade. Residents enjoy easy access to LA and Orange Counties via the I-710, I-22, I-405, and the adjacent blue line.We have exceptional amenities, including a rooftop sky lounge; resort-style swimming pool; two-story entertaining lanai; clubroom with grill station, pizza oven and big screen TV; outdoor fireplace and fire pits; game courtyard with grill station; state-of-the-art fitness center; resident business center and conference room; DIY maker space and more. We are also pet-friendly and offer controlled garage access.We offer contemporary studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans featuring two designer finish packages, island kitchens with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, custom backsplashes, wood-style flooring in living areas, full-size washer/dryer in every apartment, private patios or balconies and more.AMLIs Park Broadway is LEED-registered targeting Silver, evidence of AMLI's focus on building and living green.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-24 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water
Application Fee: $45 Per Applicant
Deposit: $500-$600
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breed
Parking Details: Reserved parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does AMLI Park Broadway have any available units?
AMLI Park Broadway has 27 units available starting at $2,527 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does AMLI Park Broadway have?
Some of AMLI Park Broadway's amenities include in unit laundry, nest technology, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is AMLI Park Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
AMLI Park Broadway is offering the following rent specials: Now Offering Virtual, Self-Guided & Private Tours! --- Move in by July 19th & get 2 MONTHS FREE RENT, up to $1500 Gift Card & a $199 reduced deposit. Ask for details. Exp 7/19/20.
Is AMLI Park Broadway pet-friendly?
Yes, AMLI Park Broadway is pet friendly.
Does AMLI Park Broadway offer parking?
Yes, AMLI Park Broadway offers parking.
Does AMLI Park Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, AMLI Park Broadway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does AMLI Park Broadway have a pool?
Yes, AMLI Park Broadway has a pool.
Does AMLI Park Broadway have accessible units?
Yes, AMLI Park Broadway has accessible units.
Does AMLI Park Broadway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, AMLI Park Broadway has units with dishwashers.
