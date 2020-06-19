Amenities

in unit laundry nest technology patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony stainless steel bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities accessible business center conference room clubhouse courtyard elevator fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bike storage dog grooming area hot tub nest technology package receiving pool table shuffle board smoke-free community

Be the first to call AMLI Park Broadway home. Ideally situated in the center of Downtown Long Beach, we are conveniently located adjacent to the Long Beach Civic Center, Deukmejian Courthouse and the countless shops, restaurants, and entertainment opportunities on Pine Avenue and the Promenade. Residents enjoy easy access to LA and Orange Counties via the I-710, I-22, I-405, and the adjacent blue line.We have exceptional amenities, including a rooftop sky lounge; resort-style swimming pool; two-story entertaining lanai; clubroom with grill station, pizza oven and big screen TV; outdoor fireplace and fire pits; game courtyard with grill station; state-of-the-art fitness center; resident business center and conference room; DIY maker space and more. We are also pet-friendly and offer controlled garage access.We offer contemporary studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans featuring two designer finish packages, island kitchens with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, custom backsplashes, wood-style flooring in living areas, full-size washer/dryer in every apartment, private patios or balconies and more.AMLIs Park Broadway is LEED-registered targeting Silver, evidence of AMLI's focus on building and living green.