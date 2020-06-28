All apartments in Long Beach
1028 East 10th Street

1028 East 10th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1028 East 10th Street, Long Beach, CA 90813
Saint Mary

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
New From Optum Real Estate Management: 2 BR / 1 BA home in Long Beach. Minutes from the beach and Pike entertainment district. 2 car carport on site with additional street parking. Spacious backyard area. Central Access to PCH and 710 Freeway. Flexible Lease Terms. Contact Optum to schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1028 East 10th Street have any available units?
1028 East 10th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1028 East 10th Street have?
Some of 1028 East 10th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1028 East 10th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1028 East 10th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1028 East 10th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1028 East 10th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1028 East 10th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1028 East 10th Street offers parking.
Does 1028 East 10th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1028 East 10th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1028 East 10th Street have a pool?
No, 1028 East 10th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1028 East 10th Street have accessible units?
No, 1028 East 10th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1028 East 10th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1028 East 10th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
