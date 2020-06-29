All apartments in Lake Forest
Last updated May 15 2020 at 2:34 AM

21941 Rimhurst Drive

21941 Rimhurst Drive · No Longer Available
Location

21941 Rimhurst Drive, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Rancho de los Alisos

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Super clean beautiful upper condo, very clean, neutral colors, Laundry hook ups for a stackable washer and dryer, air condition, good size balcony

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21941 Rimhurst Drive have any available units?
21941 Rimhurst Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
Is 21941 Rimhurst Drive currently offering any rent specials?
21941 Rimhurst Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21941 Rimhurst Drive pet-friendly?
No, 21941 Rimhurst Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 21941 Rimhurst Drive offer parking?
No, 21941 Rimhurst Drive does not offer parking.
Does 21941 Rimhurst Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21941 Rimhurst Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21941 Rimhurst Drive have a pool?
No, 21941 Rimhurst Drive does not have a pool.
Does 21941 Rimhurst Drive have accessible units?
No, 21941 Rimhurst Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 21941 Rimhurst Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 21941 Rimhurst Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21941 Rimhurst Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21941 Rimhurst Drive has units with air conditioning.

