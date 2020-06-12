/
2 bedroom apartments
154 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lake Forest, CA
Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
Foothill Ranch
10 Units Available
Sonterra at Foothill Ranch
26322 Towne Centre Dr, Lake Forest, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,191
1042 sqft
Resort-style apartment community set against a Saddleback Mountain backdrop and convenient to the 241 Toll Road. Apartments include stainless steel appliances, Roman-style bathtubs, in-home washer and dyers, and walk-in closets. Multiple on-site leisure amenities.
Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
Rancho de los Alisos
13 Units Available
Siena Terrace
20041 Osterman Rd, Lake Forest, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,037
900 sqft
Within walking distance of Regency Park and a short drive to shopping and major freeways. One- and two-bedroom apartments with high-end finishes like hardwood floors, fireplaces, and granite counters. Pool, gym, and basketball court.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Rancho de los Alisos
8 Units Available
Ridgecrest Apartments
21486 Lake Forest Dr, Lake Forest, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,134
1078 sqft
Spacious apartments with custom finishes. Residents can play sand volleyball, swim, exercise, and more on site. Right near bus stops on Lake Forest Drive. Close to Pittsford Park.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
24 Units Available
Avalon Baker Ranch
1000 Lupine, Lake Forest, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1162 sqft
Recently upgraded apartments feature granite counters and hardwood floors. Conveniences include in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Walk to nearby stores and restaurants or commute via the San Diego Freeway.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Lake Forest
16 Units Available
eaves Lake Forest
22700 Lake Forest Dr, Lake Forest, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,259
1156 sqft
Minutes away from interstates 405 and 5, this Orange County community offers furnished units and hardwood floors. Nearby upscale dining and shopping, in addition to an on-site swimming pool, fitness center and carport.
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Rancho de los Alisos
26 Units Available
The Arbors
26356 Vintage Woods Rd, Lake Forest, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
971 sqft
Beautiful views and newly renovated apartments, offering gourmet kitchens, vaulted ceilings, expansive decks and so much more. The property is landscaped, complementing two pools -- one of which is open year-round.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Rancho de los Alisos
9 Units Available
Bellecour Way Apartment Homes
21041 Osterman Rd, Lake Forest, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,715
1280 sqft
Single bedroom flats and 2-3 bedroom condos are pet friendly with cozy kitchens, fireplace, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry and garage parking. Enjoy pool, hot tub, clubhouse and fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 07:12am
Rancho de los Alisos
7 Units Available
Serrano Highlands
25421 Alta Loma, Lake Forest, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,906
1041 sqft
Just minutes from Foothill Ranch Town Center and Peachwood Park, this conveniently located community offers residents private garages, a resort-style spa, and pet-friendly atmosphere. Apartment homes feature private backyards, washer/dryer hookups, and beautiful landscape views.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rancho de los Alisos
1 Unit Available
26626 Rosepath
26626 Rosepath, Lake Forest, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1008 sqft
Wonderful 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo with Loft! - Take a look with this amazing 3D virtual tour! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=orLYRBeMK5R Check out this fun video tour! https://youtu.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Serrano Highlands
1 Unit Available
21250 Camelia Unit #5
21250 Camelia, Lake Forest, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
975 sqft
21250 Camelia Unit #5 Available 07/01/20 North Lake Forest 2-Bedroom Condo for Rent - Located off Trabuco between Lake Forest and Bake, this 2 bedroom, 2 bath end-unit has been upgraded and features new kitchen counters, cabinets and appliances and
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Rancho de los Alisos
1 Unit Available
25885 Trabuco Road
25885 Trabuco Road, Lake Forest, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1190 sqft
Call Idrene to see this property 949-707-4381
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Foothill Ranch
1 Unit Available
347 Chaumont Circle
347 Chaumont Circle, Lake Forest, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1000 sqft
FOR A PRIVATE SHOWING PLEASE CALL CINDY BISTANY 949-735-1777 NO STAIRS. GROUND FLOOR WITH YARD. A beautiful, quiet, and bright former model home. Located in a great community.
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Rancho de los Alisos
1 Unit Available
25761 Le Parc
25761 Le Parc, Lake Forest, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
885 sqft
HIGHLY UPGRADED SINGLE LEVEL HOME LOCATED IN AN EXCELLENT LOCATION! All remodeled and well-maintained 2 large bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms on a ground level condo in beautiful Le Parc community.
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Rancho de los Alisos
1 Unit Available
26097 Hillsford Place - 1
26097 Hillsford Place, Lake Forest, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
924 sqft
Don't miss this cozy condo in the heart of Lake Forest! This Sycamore Glen TWO Bedroom, ONE Bath second-floor home is an end unit positioned on the cul-de-sac, a prime location within the community.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Portola Hills
1 Unit Available
18995 Canyon Tree Drive
18995 Canyon Tree Drive, Lake Forest, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
954 sqft
This 2 Bedroom + Loft upstairs end-unit—located in the beautiful Trabuco Canyon—has no units above or below as well as having a one car detached garage. Shopping and toll road access just minutes away.
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Rancho de los Alisos
1 Unit Available
26375 Waterford Circle
26375 Waterford Circle, Lake Forest, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1274 sqft
Huge bedrooms. 2 large master suites upstairs. All new carpet in bedrooms and new designer tile in bathrooms. Large living room and spacious dinning room lend to the grand feel of this unit. Open kitchen, with lots of natural light.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Rancho de los Alisos
1 Unit Available
25611 Mont Pointe
25611 Mont Pointe, Lake Forest, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1020 sqft
Ultra private lower end unit available immediately. NEW Wood Laminate Flooring, Paint, Bathtub/Shower and Alcove. NEW Heating and A/C system. 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Condo 1020 sq. ft. in the White Oak complex. Fire place, Washer/Dryer connection.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Foothill Ranch
1 Unit Available
19431 Rue De Valore
19431 Rue De Valore, Lake Forest, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1014 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the lovely gated community of Tuscany in Foothill Ranch. Bottom level, end unit. Dark wood flooring, cozy fireplace, front porch for grilling and entertaining.
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Foothill Ranch
1 Unit Available
143 Chaumont Circle
143 Chaumont Circle, Lake Forest, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1056 sqft
Beautiful second floor 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the desirable Foothill Ranch area of Lake Forest. Enter this open concept floor plan on the second floor and notice the privacy that the end unit location provides.
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Rancho de los Alisos
1 Unit Available
21991 Rimhurst Drive
21991 Rimhurst Drive, Lake Forest, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
829 sqft
MUST SEE! Don't let the pics fool you, the unit is light and bright! This unit offers great privacy and nice view from each of the windows. The entire unit has been completely remodeled and all appliances are brand new.
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Serrano Highlands
1 Unit Available
21232 Jasmines Way
21232 Jasmines Way, Lake Forest, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1050 sqft
Private carriage plan in popular Vista Del Flores community! Great interior corner location with nobody above or below! Spacious plan offers large Living Room with cozy fireplace, dining area, 2 bedrooms and 2 FULL baths! New waterproof laminate
Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
Foothill Ranch
1 Unit Available
70 Mission Court
70 Mission Court, Lake Forest, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1093 sqft
Wonderful 2 Bedroom, 2.
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
Portola Hills
1 Unit Available
18947 Canyon Hill Drive
18947 Canyon Hill Drive, Lake Forest, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1061 sqft
Light, bright, and airy, this freshly remodeled Carriage style home combines open concept living with tasteful designer style. Located among the rolling hills of Trabuco Canyon, this two bedroom two bath condo offers a multitude of upgrades.
Last updated February 13 at 11:29am
Serrano Highlands
1 Unit Available
25282 Tanoak Lane
25282 Tanoak Lane, Lake Forest, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1078 sqft
25282 Tanoak Lane Available 03/01/20 Gorgeous 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Lake Forest Exclusive Condo! - Comes with a garage and also comes with the option of furnished or unfurnished. Just steps away from the gated private pool and jacuzzi.
