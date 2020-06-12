/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:12 AM
142 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Lake Forest, CA
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Rancho de los Alisos
8 Units Available
Ridgecrest Apartments
21486 Lake Forest Dr, Lake Forest, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,134
1078 sqft
Spacious apartments with custom finishes. Residents can play sand volleyball, swim, exercise, and more on site. Right near bus stops on Lake Forest Drive. Close to Pittsford Park.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
Rancho de los Alisos
26 Units Available
The Arbors
26356 Vintage Woods Rd, Lake Forest, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
971 sqft
Beautiful views and newly renovated apartments, offering gourmet kitchens, vaulted ceilings, expansive decks and so much more. The property is landscaped, complementing two pools -- one of which is open year-round.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
$
Rancho de los Alisos
13 Units Available
Siena Terrace
20041 Osterman Rd, Lake Forest, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,037
900 sqft
Within walking distance of Regency Park and a short drive to shopping and major freeways. One- and two-bedroom apartments with high-end finishes like hardwood floors, fireplaces, and granite counters. Pool, gym, and basketball court.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
$
Foothill Ranch
10 Units Available
Sonterra at Foothill Ranch
26322 Towne Centre Dr, Lake Forest, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,191
1042 sqft
Resort-style apartment community set against a Saddleback Mountain backdrop and convenient to the 241 Toll Road. Apartments include stainless steel appliances, Roman-style bathtubs, in-home washer and dyers, and walk-in closets. Multiple on-site leisure amenities.
Verified
1 of 71
Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
$
Rancho de los Alisos
9 Units Available
Bellecour Way Apartment Homes
21041 Osterman Rd, Lake Forest, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,715
1280 sqft
Single bedroom flats and 2-3 bedroom condos are pet friendly with cozy kitchens, fireplace, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry and garage parking. Enjoy pool, hot tub, clubhouse and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
24 Units Available
Avalon Baker Ranch
1000 Lupine, Lake Forest, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1162 sqft
Recently upgraded apartments feature granite counters and hardwood floors. Conveniences include in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Walk to nearby stores and restaurants or commute via the San Diego Freeway.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
Lake Forest
16 Units Available
eaves Lake Forest
22700 Lake Forest Dr, Lake Forest, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,288
1156 sqft
Minutes away from interstates 405 and 5, this Orange County community offers furnished units and hardwood floors. Nearby upscale dining and shopping, in addition to an on-site swimming pool, fitness center and carport.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 07:12am
Rancho de los Alisos
7 Units Available
Serrano Highlands
25421 Alta Loma, Lake Forest, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,906
1041 sqft
Just minutes from Foothill Ranch Town Center and Peachwood Park, this conveniently located community offers residents private garages, a resort-style spa, and pet-friendly atmosphere. Apartment homes feature private backyards, washer/dryer hookups, and beautiful landscape views.
1 of 8
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Rancho de los Alisos
1 Unit Available
26626 Rosepath
26626 Rosepath, Lake Forest, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1008 sqft
Wonderful 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo with Loft! - Take a look with this amazing 3D virtual tour! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=orLYRBeMK5R Check out this fun video tour! https://youtu.
1 of 22
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Serrano Highlands
1 Unit Available
21250 Camelia Unit #5
21250 Camelia, Lake Forest, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
975 sqft
21250 Camelia Unit #5 Available 07/01/20 North Lake Forest 2-Bedroom Condo for Rent - Located off Trabuco between Lake Forest and Bake, this 2 bedroom, 2 bath end-unit has been upgraded and features new kitchen counters, cabinets and appliances and
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Rancho de los Alisos
1 Unit Available
25885 Trabuco Road
25885 Trabuco Road, Lake Forest, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1190 sqft
Call Idrene to see this property 949-707-4381
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Rancho de los Alisos
1 Unit Available
25761 Le Parc
25761 Le Parc, Lake Forest, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
885 sqft
HIGHLY UPGRADED SINGLE LEVEL HOME LOCATED IN AN EXCELLENT LOCATION! All remodeled and well-maintained 2 large bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms on a ground level condo in beautiful Le Parc community.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Rancho de los Alisos
1 Unit Available
25611 Mont Pointe
25611 Mont Pointe, Lake Forest, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1020 sqft
Ultra private lower end unit available immediately. NEW Wood Laminate Flooring, Paint, Bathtub/Shower and Alcove. NEW Heating and A/C system. 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Condo 1020 sq. ft. in the White Oak complex. Fire place, Washer/Dryer connection.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Foothill Ranch
1 Unit Available
19431 Rue De Valore
19431 Rue De Valore, Lake Forest, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1014 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the lovely gated community of Tuscany in Foothill Ranch. Bottom level, end unit. Dark wood flooring, cozy fireplace, front porch for grilling and entertaining.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Foothill Ranch
1 Unit Available
143 Chaumont Circle
143 Chaumont Circle, Lake Forest, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1056 sqft
Beautiful second floor 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the desirable Foothill Ranch area of Lake Forest. Enter this open concept floor plan on the second floor and notice the privacy that the end unit location provides.
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Serrano Highlands
1 Unit Available
21232 Jasmines Way
21232 Jasmines Way, Lake Forest, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1050 sqft
Private carriage plan in popular Vista Del Flores community! Great interior corner location with nobody above or below! Spacious plan offers large Living Room with cozy fireplace, dining area, 2 bedrooms and 2 FULL baths! New waterproof laminate
1 of 32
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
Portola Hills
1 Unit Available
18947 Canyon Hill Drive
18947 Canyon Hill Drive, Lake Forest, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1061 sqft
Light, bright, and airy, this freshly remodeled Carriage style home combines open concept living with tasteful designer style. Located among the rolling hills of Trabuco Canyon, this two bedroom two bath condo offers a multitude of upgrades.
1 of 31
Last updated February 13 at 11:29am
Serrano Highlands
1 Unit Available
25282 Tanoak Lane
25282 Tanoak Lane, Lake Forest, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1078 sqft
25282 Tanoak Lane Available 03/01/20 Gorgeous 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Lake Forest Exclusive Condo! - Comes with a garage and also comes with the option of furnished or unfurnished. Just steps away from the gated private pool and jacuzzi.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Forest
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Central Laguna Hills
31 Units Available
Sofi Laguna Hills
24557 Los Alisos Blvd, Laguna Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1011 sqft
With The Orchard and Laguna Hills Mall only minutes from this community, there's very little residents have to drive for. The pet-friendly community has a beautiful pool and gym. Units feature fireplaces and private patios/balconies.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:02am
$
Madrid Apartments
13 Units Available
Madrid Apartments
28401 Los Alisos Blvd, Mission Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1065 sqft
Contemporary apartments and townhomes with custom cabinetry and open layouts. Community amenities include a business center, fitness studio and resident clubhouse. Near the 241 Toll Road. Near hiking at O'Neill Regional Park.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Central Laguna Hills
15 Units Available
Reata Oakbrook Village
24391 Avenida de la Carlota, Laguna Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,327
1110 sqft
Stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Pool with private cabanas. Residents have access to gym, clubhouse, courtyard, hot tub and pool table. Fire pit and BBQ/grill. Pet-friendly community with dog park.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
SAMLARC
9 Units Available
Skyview
21022 Los Alisos Blvd, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,276
945 sqft
Off Highway 241 and 261. Recently renovated with walk-in closets, updated appliances and hardwood floors. On-site features include gym, tennis court, pool and sauna. Pet-friendly property with in-unit laundry and car wash area.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
Vista del Lago Apartments
12 Units Available
Vista Del Lago
21622 Marguerite Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,098
1005 sqft
Nestled in a lush setting just minutes from award-winning schools Del Lago Elementary, Los Alisos Intermediate, and Trabuco High. Units features include laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Residents enjoy community with pool, tennis, and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 10 at 08:05am
6 Units Available
Saddleback Ranch
23150 Los Alisos Blvd, Mission Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1010 sqft
You can have it all at Saddleback Ranch Apartments...
Similar Pages
Lake Forest 1 BedroomsLake Forest 2 BedroomsLake Forest 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLake Forest 3 BedroomsLake Forest Accessible ApartmentsLake Forest Apartments under $1,800
Lake Forest Apartments with BalconyLake Forest Apartments with GarageLake Forest Apartments with GymLake Forest Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLake Forest Apartments with Move-in SpecialsLake Forest Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA