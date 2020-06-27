All apartments in Lake Forest
Lake Forest, CA
eaves Lake Forest
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:08 PM

eaves Lake Forest

22700 Lake Forest Dr · (949) 647-5631
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

22700 Lake Forest Dr, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Lake Forest

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 002-213 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 726 sqft

Unit 006-623 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,715

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 726 sqft

Unit 007-729 · Avail. Aug 30

$1,715

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 726 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 003-312 · Avail. Aug 27

$2,224

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 003-326 · Avail. Jul 31

$2,319

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 007-737 · Avail. Aug 6

$2,329

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from eaves Lake Forest.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
dogs allowed
cats allowed
elevator
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
business center
carport
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
eaves Lake Forest is an Avalon community, conveniently located in Orange County, less than one mile from the 405 and 5 Freeways. Close to upscale shopping and dining at the Laguna Mall, just minutes from stadiums and entertainment. eaves Lake Forest offers spacious apartment homes with a variety of floor plans featuring well-equipped kitchens and pantries. Community amenities include sparkling swimming pool and fitness center.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12, 24 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: $600
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $500 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions: Rottweiler, Doberman Pinschers, Pit Bulls, American Staffordshire Terriers, Staffordshire Bull Terriers, American Bull Dogs, German Shepherds, Tosa Inus, Shar Peis, Wolf Hybrids, Dalmatians, Boxers, Alaskan Malamutes, Basset Hounds, Blood Hounds, Bull Mastiffs, Argentine Dogos, Akitas, Presa Canarios, Fila Brasileiros, Chow Chows, All mixes of these breeds; Monkeys, ferrets, rabbits, snakes, livestock, or reptiles
Parking Details: Surface Parking Lot: included in lease; Carport: $20/month.
Storage Details: Storage unit: $40/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does eaves Lake Forest have any available units?
eaves Lake Forest has 18 units available starting at $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does eaves Lake Forest have?
Some of eaves Lake Forest's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is eaves Lake Forest currently offering any rent specials?
eaves Lake Forest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is eaves Lake Forest pet-friendly?
Yes, eaves Lake Forest is pet friendly.
Does eaves Lake Forest offer parking?
Yes, eaves Lake Forest offers parking.
Does eaves Lake Forest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, eaves Lake Forest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does eaves Lake Forest have a pool?
Yes, eaves Lake Forest has a pool.
Does eaves Lake Forest have accessible units?
No, eaves Lake Forest does not have accessible units.
Does eaves Lake Forest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, eaves Lake Forest has units with dishwashers.
Does eaves Lake Forest have units with air conditioning?
Yes, eaves Lake Forest has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for eaves Lake Forest?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

