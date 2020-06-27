Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool dogs allowed cats allowed elevator parking on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill business center carport hot tub internet access package receiving

eaves Lake Forest is an Avalon community, conveniently located in Orange County, less than one mile from the 405 and 5 Freeways. Close to upscale shopping and dining at the Laguna Mall, just minutes from stadiums and entertainment. eaves Lake Forest offers spacious apartment homes with a variety of floor plans featuring well-equipped kitchens and pantries. Community amenities include sparkling swimming pool and fitness center.