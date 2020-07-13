/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:51 AM
159 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Lake Forest, CA
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
$
13 Units Available
Foothill Ranch
Sonterra at Foothill Ranch
26322 Towne Centre Dr, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,883
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,805
1390 sqft
Resort-style apartment community set against a Saddleback Mountain backdrop and convenient to the 241 Toll Road. Apartments include stainless steel appliances, Roman-style bathtubs, in-home washer and dyers, and walk-in closets. Multiple on-site leisure amenities.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
18 Units Available
Lake Forest
eaves Lake Forest
22700 Lake Forest Dr, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,715
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,224
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes away from interstates 405 and 5, this Orange County community offers furnished units and hardwood floors. Nearby upscale dining and shopping, in addition to an on-site swimming pool, fitness center and carport.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
27 Units Available
Avalon Baker Ranch
1000 Lupine, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,983
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,504
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,375
1598 sqft
Recently upgraded apartments feature granite counters and hardwood floors. Conveniences include in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Walk to nearby stores and restaurants or commute via the San Diego Freeway.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
$
13 Units Available
Rancho de los Alisos
Siena Terrace
20041 Osterman Rd, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,774
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,043
900 sqft
Within walking distance of Regency Park and a short drive to shopping and major freeways. One- and two-bedroom apartments with high-end finishes like hardwood floors, fireplaces, and granite counters. Pool, gym, and basketball court.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
26 Units Available
Rancho de los Alisos
The Arbors
26356 Vintage Woods Rd, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,285
971 sqft
Beautiful views and newly renovated apartments, offering gourmet kitchens, vaulted ceilings, expansive decks and so much more. The property is landscaped, complementing two pools -- one of which is open year-round.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
6 Units Available
Rancho de los Alisos
Ridgecrest Apartments
21486 Lake Forest Dr, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,024
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,197
1078 sqft
Spacious apartments with custom finishes. Residents can play sand volleyball, swim, exercise, and more on site. Right near bus stops on Lake Forest Drive. Close to Pittsford Park.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 01:13pm
12 Units Available
Rancho de los Alisos
Serrano Highlands
25421 Alta Loma, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,926
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,118
1041 sqft
Just minutes from Foothill Ranch Town Center and Peachwood Park, this conveniently located community offers residents private garages, a resort-style spa, and pet-friendly atmosphere. Apartment homes feature private backyards, washer/dryer hookups, and beautiful landscape views.
Verified
1 of 71
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
7 Units Available
Rancho de los Alisos
Bellecour Way Apartment Homes
21041 Osterman Rd, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,988
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,715
1280 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Single bedroom flats and 2-3 bedroom condos are pet friendly with cozy kitchens, fireplace, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry and garage parking. Enjoy pool, hot tub, clubhouse and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
4 Units Available
Lake Forest
Forest Glen
25092 Farthing St, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1050 sqft
Near convenient transportation routes, including S18. All units are spacious and feature amenities such as walk-in closets and fireplaces. Community is pet-friendly and has a car wash area and clubhouse.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Foothill Ranch
1048 Portola Oaks Dr
1048 Portola Oaks Dr, Lake Forest, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2115 sqft
Two- story property has 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms plus loft. There is One bedroom and full bath downstairs, and a good size back yard.
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Rancho de los Alisos
21991 Rimhurst Drive
21991 Rimhurst Drive, Lake Forest, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
829 sqft
MUST SEE! Don't let the pics fool you, the unit is light and bright! This unit offers great privacy and nice view from each of the windows. The entire unit has been completely remodeled and all appliances are brand new.
1 of 20
Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
Foothill Ranch
70 Mission Court
70 Mission Court, Lake Forest, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1093 sqft
Wonderful 2 Bedroom, 2.
1 of 31
Last updated February 13 at 11:29am
1 Unit Available
Serrano Highlands
25282 Tanoak Lane
25282 Tanoak Lane, Lake Forest, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1078 sqft
25282 Tanoak Lane Available 03/01/20 Gorgeous 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Lake Forest Exclusive Condo! - Comes with a garage and also comes with the option of furnished or unfurnished. Just steps away from the gated private pool and jacuzzi.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Lake Forest
24191 Okeechobee Ln
24191 Okeechobee Lane, Lake Forest, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,795
1800 sqft
Spectacular Lake Views in Lake Forest - Property Id: 287322 Channel Lake View! Lake view from the living room, balcony, patio, & master bedroom.
1 of 53
Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Foothill Ranch
7 Enfilade Avenue
7 Enfilade Avenue, Lake Forest, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1517 sqft
This upgraded 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath detached home is located in Foothill Ranch. Upgraded throughout, this home is light, bright, warm, and welcoming.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Baker Ranch
110 Wild Rose
110 Wild Rose, Lake Forest, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1579 sqft
This is a wonderful opportunity to live the Baker Ranch lifestyle in this fully upgraded, turnkey Plan 2 townhome built in 2014. The home features 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms and has an open concept floor plan featuring 1,579 sf of living space.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Forest
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Sycamore Lane
25162 Charlinda Dr, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
$1,711
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,808
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,202
965 sqft
This gated community has a two-story fitness center, pool and cabana-equipped spa. It's just steps away from the Shops at Dos Lagos and the Crossings at Corona. Units feature walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
20 Units Available
Vista del Lago Apartments
Vista Del Lago
21622 Marguerite Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,816
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,093
1005 sqft
Nestled in a lush setting just minutes from award-winning schools Del Lago Elementary, Los Alisos Intermediate, and Trabuco High. Units features include laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Residents enjoy community with pool, tennis, and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
13 Units Available
SAMLARC
Skyview
21022 Los Alisos Blvd, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,742
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,284
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,852
1218 sqft
Off Highway 241 and 261. Recently renovated with walk-in closets, updated appliances and hardwood floors. On-site features include gym, tennis court, pool and sauna. Pet-friendly property with in-unit laundry and car wash area.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
27 Units Available
Central Laguna Hills
Sofi Laguna Hills
24557 Los Alisos Blvd, Laguna Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,637
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1011 sqft
With The Orchard and Laguna Hills Mall only minutes from this community, there's very little residents have to drive for. The pet-friendly community has a beautiful pool and gym. Units feature fireplaces and private patios/balconies.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
14 Units Available
Central Laguna Hills
Reata Oakbrook Village
24391 Avenida de la Carlota, Laguna Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,080
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,413
1110 sqft
Stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Pool with private cabanas. Residents have access to gym, clubhouse, courtyard, hot tub and pool table. Fire pit and BBQ/grill. Pet-friendly community with dog park.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:09am
14 Units Available
Madrid Apartments
Madrid Apartments
28401 Los Alisos Blvd, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,960
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,899
1295 sqft
Contemporary apartments and townhomes with custom cabinetry and open layouts. Community amenities include a business center, fitness studio and resident clubhouse. Near the 241 Toll Road. Near hiking at O'Neill Regional Park.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
26042 Camino Adelanto
26042 Camino Adelanto, Mission Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1330 sqft
Beautiful Mission Viejo Home - This very well maintained home has been tastefully remodeled with granite counters, newer appliances, carpeting in bedrooms and formal living room.
1 of 63
Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
870 Avenida Sevilla
870 Avenida Sevilla, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1080 sqft
Located in the wonderful active senior community of Laguna Woods Village. Spacious two bedroom, two bath, with large wrap around balcony. Lovely panoramic view of trees and beyond. Upper Castilla end unit with just 8 steps to entry.
Lake Forest 1 BedroomsLake Forest 2 BedroomsLake Forest 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLake Forest 3 BedroomsLake Forest Accessible ApartmentsLake Forest Apartments under $1,800Lake Forest Apartments with BalconyLake Forest Apartments with GarageLake Forest Apartments with GymLake Forest Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLake Forest Apartments with Move-in SpecialsLake Forest Apartments with ParkingLake Forest Apartments with PoolLake Forest Apartments with Washer-DryerLake Forest Dog Friendly ApartmentsLake Forest Furnished ApartmentsLake Forest Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CA