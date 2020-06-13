Apartment List
/
CA
/
lake forest
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:15 AM

202 Apartments for rent in Lake Forest, CA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
$
Foothill Ranch
11 Units Available
Sonterra at Foothill Ranch
26322 Towne Centre Dr, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,981
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,191
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Resort-style apartment community set against a Saddleback Mountain backdrop and convenient to the 241 Toll Road. Apartments include stainless steel appliances, Roman-style bathtubs, in-home washer and dyers, and walk-in closets. Multiple on-site leisure amenities.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Rancho de los Alisos
27 Units Available
The Arbors
26356 Vintage Woods Rd, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,780
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
971 sqft
Beautiful views and newly renovated apartments, offering gourmet kitchens, vaulted ceilings, expansive decks and so much more. The property is landscaped, complementing two pools -- one of which is open year-round.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
$
Rancho de los Alisos
13 Units Available
Siena Terrace
20041 Osterman Rd, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,729
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,037
900 sqft
Within walking distance of Regency Park and a short drive to shopping and major freeways. One- and two-bedroom apartments with high-end finishes like hardwood floors, fireplaces, and granite counters. Pool, gym, and basketball court.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Rancho de los Alisos
8 Units Available
Ridgecrest Apartments
21486 Lake Forest Dr, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,987
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,208
1078 sqft
Spacious apartments with custom finishes. Residents can play sand volleyball, swim, exercise, and more on site. Right near bus stops on Lake Forest Drive. Close to Pittsford Park.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
24 Units Available
Avalon Baker Ranch
1000 Lupine, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,088
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,770
1598 sqft
Recently upgraded apartments feature granite counters and hardwood floors. Conveniences include in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Walk to nearby stores and restaurants or commute via the San Diego Freeway.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Lake Forest
16 Units Available
eaves Lake Forest
22700 Lake Forest Dr, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,259
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes away from interstates 405 and 5, this Orange County community offers furnished units and hardwood floors. Nearby upscale dining and shopping, in addition to an on-site swimming pool, fitness center and carport.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 07:12am
Rancho de los Alisos
7 Units Available
Serrano Highlands
25421 Alta Loma, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,948
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,906
1041 sqft
Just minutes from Foothill Ranch Town Center and Peachwood Park, this conveniently located community offers residents private garages, a resort-style spa, and pet-friendly atmosphere. Apartment homes feature private backyards, washer/dryer hookups, and beautiful landscape views.
Verified

1 of 71

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
$
Rancho de los Alisos
9 Units Available
Bellecour Way Apartment Homes
21041 Osterman Rd, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,974
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,715
1280 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,115
1395 sqft
Single bedroom flats and 2-3 bedroom condos are pet friendly with cozy kitchens, fireplace, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry and garage parking. Enjoy pool, hot tub, clubhouse and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Lake Forest
1 Unit Available
Forest Glen
25092 Farthing St, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Near convenient transportation routes, including S18. All units are spacious and feature amenities such as walk-in closets and fireplaces. Community is pet-friendly and has a car wash area and clubhouse.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rancho de los Alisos
1 Unit Available
26626 Rosepath
26626 Rosepath, Lake Forest, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1008 sqft
Wonderful 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo with Loft! - Take a look with this amazing 3D virtual tour! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=orLYRBeMK5R Check out this fun video tour! https://youtu.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Foothill Ranch
1 Unit Available
347 Chaumont Circle
347 Chaumont Circle, Lake Forest, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1000 sqft
FOR A PRIVATE SHOWING PLEASE CALL CINDY BISTANY 949-735-1777 NO STAIRS. GROUND FLOOR WITH YARD. A beautiful, quiet, and bright former model home. Located in a great community.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Rancho de los Alisos
1 Unit Available
25761 Le Parc
25761 Le Parc, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
885 sqft
HIGHLY UPGRADED SINGLE LEVEL HOME LOCATED IN AN EXCELLENT LOCATION! All remodeled and well-maintained 2 large bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms on a ground level condo in beautiful Le Parc community.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
Rancho de los Alisos
1 Unit Available
26097 Hillsford Place - 1
26097 Hillsford Place, Lake Forest, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
924 sqft
Don't miss this cozy condo in the heart of Lake Forest! This Sycamore Glen TWO Bedroom, ONE Bath second-floor home is an end unit positioned on the cul-de-sac, a prime location within the community.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Rancho de los Alisos
1 Unit Available
26375 Waterford Circle
26375 Waterford Circle, Lake Forest, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1274 sqft
Huge bedrooms. 2 large master suites upstairs. All new carpet in bedrooms and new designer tile in bathrooms. Large living room and spacious dinning room lend to the grand feel of this unit. Open kitchen, with lots of natural light.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Rancho de los Alisos
1 Unit Available
25611 Mont Pointe
25611 Mont Pointe, Lake Forest, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1020 sqft
Ultra private lower end unit available immediately. NEW Wood Laminate Flooring, Paint, Bathtub/Shower and Alcove. NEW Heating and A/C system. 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Condo 1020 sq. ft. in the White Oak complex. Fire place, Washer/Dryer connection.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Foothill Ranch
1 Unit Available
19431 Rue De Valore
19431 Rue De Valore, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the lovely gated community of Tuscany in Foothill Ranch. Bottom level, end unit. Dark wood flooring, cozy fireplace, front porch for grilling and entertaining.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Baker Ranch
1 Unit Available
25 Calliope
25 Calliope, Lake Forest, CA
5 Bedrooms
$7,500
3643 sqft
This luxury City View single house house home locate in central location of Baker Ranch Community, 5 bedrooms with one guest room at downstairs, each bedroom has their own private bathroom , total 5 2/1 bathrooms and also powder room for guests,

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Baker Ranch
1 Unit Available
10 Caspian
10 Caspian, Lake Forest, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,000
3242 sqft
Wonderful location single family house at Baker Ranch community in the Lake Forest. The home includes 5 bedrooms, 4 baths and a powder room for guests. Fully upgraded inside with all the furniture and appliances you need.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Foothill Ranch
1 Unit Available
143 Chaumont Circle
143 Chaumont Circle, Lake Forest, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1056 sqft
Beautiful second floor 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the desirable Foothill Ranch area of Lake Forest. Enter this open concept floor plan on the second floor and notice the privacy that the end unit location provides.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Baker Ranch
1 Unit Available
33 Dogwood
33 Dogwood, Lake Forest, CA
5 Bedrooms
$6,000
3401 sqft
Introducing Style, Charm & Charisma with this highly upgraded home in the heart of Baker Ranch, a Master planned community that you will be proud to call home.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Rancho de los Alisos
1 Unit Available
21991 Rimhurst Drive
21991 Rimhurst Drive, Lake Forest, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
829 sqft
MUST SEE! Don't let the pics fool you, the unit is light and bright! This unit offers great privacy and nice view from each of the windows. The entire unit has been completely remodeled and all appliances are brand new.

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Serrano Highlands
1 Unit Available
21232 Jasmines Way
21232 Jasmines Way, Lake Forest, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1050 sqft
Private carriage plan in popular Vista Del Flores community! Great interior corner location with nobody above or below! Spacious plan offers large Living Room with cozy fireplace, dining area, 2 bedrooms and 2 FULL baths! New waterproof laminate

1 of 25

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
Serrano Highlands
1 Unit Available
21182 Jasmines Way
21182 Jasmines Way, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
789 sqft
Artistic Cozy Home in Lake Forest! - Artistic Cozy Home in Lake Forest! Come view this one of a kind one bedroom one bath property! The home boosts a spacious family room with high ceilings, a fireplace and vibrant walls.

1 of 32

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
Portola Hills
1 Unit Available
18947 Canyon Hill Drive
18947 Canyon Hill Drive, Lake Forest, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1061 sqft
Light, bright, and airy, this freshly remodeled Carriage style home combines open concept living with tasteful designer style. Located among the rolling hills of Trabuco Canyon, this two bedroom two bath condo offers a multitude of upgrades.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Lake Forest, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Lake Forest renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Lake Forest 1 BedroomsLake Forest 2 BedroomsLake Forest 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLake Forest 3 BedroomsLake Forest Accessible ApartmentsLake Forest Apartments under $1,800
Lake Forest Apartments with BalconyLake Forest Apartments with GarageLake Forest Apartments with GymLake Forest Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLake Forest Apartments with Move-in SpecialsLake Forest Apartments with Parking
Lake Forest Apartments with PoolLake Forest Apartments with Washer-DryerLake Forest Dog Friendly ApartmentsLake Forest Furnished ApartmentsLake Forest Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CAWhittier, CA
Laguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho De Los Alisos
Foothill Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College