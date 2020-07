Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities bocce court business center courtyard fire pit gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage tennis court yoga cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly hot tub internet access media room

Overlooking coveted Lake Forest, The Arbors offers breathtaking views and a sparkling night skyline that attest to an exceptional lifestyle. Our upgraded one and two bedroom apartments feature dual master suites, dramatic vaulted ceilings, gourmet kitchens and designer fixtures for progressive comfort. Select apartments include garages, stackable washers and dryers, additional storage and expansive patios and decks. The Arbors is also centrally located among southern Orange County's best outdoor recreation and entertainment. Walk the trails of Whiting Ranch Wilderness Park, catch a concert at Lake Forest Sports Park and find casual shopping at the nearby Foothill Ranch Towne Center.