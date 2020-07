Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup bathtub extra storage granite counters oven range recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center carport clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool garage hot tub package receiving alarm system bike storage courtyard green community key fob access online portal sauna

Located in the heart of South Orange County against the backdrop of the Saddleback Mountains, Sonterra at Foothill Ranch Apartments is part of the dynamic master planned community of Foothill Ranch. Your apartment home includes a full size washer & dryer and private patio or balcony. Shopping, dining and entertainment options are just minutes away.