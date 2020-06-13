203 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lake Forest, CA

/
3 bedroom apartments
24 Units Available
Avalon Baker Ranch
1000 Lupine, Lake Forest, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,770
1598 sqft
Recently upgraded apartments feature granite counters and hardwood floors. Conveniences include in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Walk to nearby stores and restaurants or commute via the San Diego Freeway.
Rancho de los Alisos
9 Units Available
Bellecour Way Apartment Homes
21041 Osterman Rd, Lake Forest, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,115
1395 sqft
Single bedroom flats and 2-3 bedroom condos are pet friendly with cozy kitchens, fireplace, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry and garage parking. Enjoy pool, hot tub, clubhouse and fitness center.
Rancho Serrano
1 Unit Available
20875 Paseo Roble
20875 Paseo Roble, Lake Forest, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
2500 sqft
Move right into this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home which sits at the end of the cul de sac in prestigious Serrano Park. It features new paint throughout, wood flooring and carpet and a HUGE wood panel bonus room with built in cabinetry and shelves.
Lake Forest
1 Unit Available
22702 Dunkenfield Circle
22702 Dunkenfield Circle, Lake Forest, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1407 sqft
Beautiful Single Level Home for Lease, 3 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms, Wood Flooring and Carpet in the two bedrooms.
Baker Ranch
1 Unit Available
60 Fuchsia
60 Fuchsia, Lake Forest, CA
Gorgeous Home, Fantastic Lot! This Beautifully upgraded and meticulously maintained single family home features 4 Bedrooms, 3 Full Bathrooms and upgrades throughout that create the perfect blend of warmth and design.
Lake Forest
1 Unit Available
21978 Cayuga Lane
21978 Cayuga Lane, Lake Forest, CA
** NICE LAKE VIEW HOME **!!! MUST SEE THIS BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOMS, 3 BATHROOMS PLUS BIG BONUS/OFFICE EXECUTIVE LAKE FRONT HOME. WATERFRONT EXECUTIVE LEASE WITH PRIVATE BOAT DOCK. ENJOY LAKE FRONT LIVING IN AN OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH SPECTACULAR VIEWS.
Rancho de los Alisos
1 Unit Available
26021 Galway Drive
26021 Galway Drive, Lake Forest, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1609 sqft
Highly upgraded Single Family home in one of the prestigious area of Lake Forest North.
Portola Hills
1 Unit Available
28426 Pueblo Drive
28426 Pueblo Drive, Lake Forest, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1228 sqft
Remodeled Two story end unit townhouse with canyon and city light view. Largest floor plan in the community.
Baker Ranch
1 Unit Available
25 Calliope
25 Calliope, Lake Forest, CA
This luxury City View single house house home locate in central location of Baker Ranch Community, 5 bedrooms with one guest room at downstairs, each bedroom has their own private bathroom , total 5 2/1 bathrooms and also powder room for guests,
Baker Ranch
1 Unit Available
10 Caspian
10 Caspian, Lake Forest, CA
Wonderful location single family house at Baker Ranch community in the Lake Forest. The home includes 5 bedrooms, 4 baths and a powder room for guests. Fully upgraded inside with all the furniture and appliances you need.
Rancho de los Alisos
1 Unit Available
304 Summit Crest Drive
304 Summit Crest Drive, Lake Forest, CA
Gorgeous 4 bedrooms 3.5 bathroom in Lake forest. This single family home is situated on a premium corner lot with no one behind. Open concept with lots of windows for the natural skylight and fresh air.
Baker Ranch
1 Unit Available
33 Dogwood
33 Dogwood, Lake Forest, CA
Introducing Style, Charm & Charisma with this highly upgraded home in the heart of Baker Ranch, a Master planned community that you will be proud to call home.
Baker Ranch
1 Unit Available
39 Barberry
39 Barberry, Lake Forest, CA
Design, Architecture, and modern luxury unite at 39 Barberry. Masterfully curated by the Toll Brothers this home offers 5 Bedrooms (One Main Level w/En-suite bathroom), 5.5 Bathrooms, upgraded flooring (porcelain tile flooring, wood floors
Foothill Ranch
1 Unit Available
4 Balustrade Place
4 Balustrade Place, Lake Forest, CA
Beautifully upgraded, clean and ready for move-in! Prime location with large, private backyard and city lights and mountain views! ***3 bedrooms , 3 bathrooms + main floor office with built-ins.
Baker Ranch
1 Unit Available
43 Castellana
43 Castellana, Lake Forest, CA
This fully furnished beautiful home is available for short or long term rent. One month rent=$6,500 Two months rent=$6,000 3 to 6 months rent=$5,500 7 months or more=$4,500
Baker Ranch
1 Unit Available
385 Pinnacle Drive
385 Pinnacle Drive, Lake Forest, CA
Amazing opportunity to live in the highly regarded community of Baker Ranch that features resort-like amenities! This gated neighborhood of Parkside is the exclusive, luxury enclave, that feels as if it’s away from it all.
SAMLARC
10 Units Available
Skyview
21022 Los Alisos Blvd, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,962
1218 sqft
Off Highway 241 and 261. Recently renovated with walk-in closets, updated appliances and hardwood floors. On-site features include gym, tennis court, pool and sauna. Pet-friendly property with in-unit laundry and car wash area.
Madrid Apartments
14 Units Available
Madrid Apartments
28401 Los Alisos Blvd, Mission Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,899
1295 sqft
Contemporary apartments and townhomes with custom cabinetry and open layouts. Community amenities include a business center, fitness studio and resident clubhouse. Near the 241 Toll Road. Near hiking at O'Neill Regional Park.
1 Unit Available
25382 Pacifica Avenue
25382 Pacifica Avenue, Mission Viejo, CA
Mission Viejo Country Style Home - This is a single level, spacious 1,992 square foot house resting on nearly a 8,000 square foot lot with grass, floral's and tall trees.
1 Unit Available
22851 Via Santa Maria
22851 Via Santa Maria, Mission Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1099 sqft
3 Bed, 1.5 Bath Home - 22851 Via Santa Maria - 3 Bed, 1.5 Bath, Single Story Home. Upgraded Kitchen, Stainless Steel Appliances, Central Heating & A/C, W/D Included in Garage, 2 Car Attached Garage. Near Barcelona Park.
Palm Gardens
1 Unit Available
28045 Blandings
28045 Blandings, Mission Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1191 sqft
This beautifully upgraded California Colony home located in best location in the neighborhood. This home has a spacious floor plan with beautiful hardwood flooring throughout downstairs and the bathrooms.
Central Laguna Hills
1 Unit Available
25181 Northrup Drive
25181 Northrup Drive, Laguna Hills, CA
For private showings call listing agent Andy Woodfill (949) 292-6227 .
1 Unit Available
22901 Via Cereza
22901 Via Cereza, Mission Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1141 sqft
Single Story Condo in Aliso Villas. Property is upgraded with new laminate flooring, new carpeting, new baseboards, new stainless steel appliances, and new kitchen countertops.
1 Unit Available
27461 LA CABRA
27461 La Cabra, Mission Viejo, CA
GORGEOUS SINGLE FAMILY HOME WITH GREAT END OF A CUL-DE-SAC LOCATION & LOTS OF UPGRADES.LARGE 4 BEDROOMS WITH 2 BATHS,2 CAR GARAGE & DRIVE WAY.LARGE FRONT & BACK YARDS.UPGRADED WINDOWS.HUGE KITCHEN WITH UPGRADED CABINETS AND APPLIANCES.
