118 Apartments for rent in Lake Forest, CA with hardwood floors

"Leave it all the fights and all / Summers getting colder / Drive all night to hold you tight / Back to California." (- Sugarcult, "Back to California")
Lake Forest, or El Toro as it was originally known, is one of the few eco-friendly cities in the US. Packed with green parks, woodlands and its two man-made lakes, this city is a model on how to live in harmony with the environment. Lake Forest has managed, on its own, to bunch up about 78,439 people in the city, making it the 99th most populated area in California. Initially started as a gardening area and stagecoach stop between LA and San Diego, this city is home to the famous historical house, Serrano Adobe. With parks, history, and the California sunshine, Lake Forest is beckoning to you. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lake Forest renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.