118 Apartments for rent in Lake Forest, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lake Forest renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
$
Rancho de los Alisos
12 Units Available
Siena Terrace
20041 Osterman Rd, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,729
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,037
900 sqft
Within walking distance of Regency Park and a short drive to shopping and major freeways. One- and two-bedroom apartments with high-end finishes like hardwood floors, fireplaces, and granite counters. Pool, gym, and basketball court.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
23 Units Available
Avalon Baker Ranch
1000 Lupine, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,078
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1598 sqft
Recently upgraded apartments feature granite counters and hardwood floors. Conveniences include in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Walk to nearby stores and restaurants or commute via the San Diego Freeway.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Lake Forest
16 Units Available
eaves Lake Forest
22700 Lake Forest Dr, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,711
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,259
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes away from interstates 405 and 5, this Orange County community offers furnished units and hardwood floors. Nearby upscale dining and shopping, in addition to an on-site swimming pool, fitness center and carport.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 07:12am
Rancho de los Alisos
7 Units Available
Serrano Highlands
25421 Alta Loma, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,948
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,906
1041 sqft
Just minutes from Foothill Ranch Town Center and Peachwood Park, this conveniently located community offers residents private garages, a resort-style spa, and pet-friendly atmosphere. Apartment homes feature private backyards, washer/dryer hookups, and beautiful landscape views.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Serrano Highlands
1 Unit Available
21250 Camelia Unit #5
21250 Camelia, Lake Forest, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
975 sqft
21250 Camelia Unit #5 Available 07/01/20 North Lake Forest 2-Bedroom Condo for Rent - Located off Trabuco between Lake Forest and Bake, this 2 bedroom, 2 bath end-unit has been upgraded and features new kitchen counters, cabinets and appliances and

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rancho de los Alisos
1 Unit Available
26626 Rosepath
26626 Rosepath, Lake Forest, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1008 sqft
Wonderful 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo with Loft! - Take a look with this amazing 3D virtual tour! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=orLYRBeMK5R Check out this fun video tour! https://youtu.

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Rancho Serrano
1 Unit Available
20875 Paseo Roble
20875 Paseo Roble, Lake Forest, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
2500 sqft
Move right into this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home which sits at the end of the cul de sac in prestigious Serrano Park. It features new paint throughout, wood flooring and carpet and a HUGE wood panel bonus room with built in cabinetry and shelves.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Baker Ranch
1 Unit Available
60 Fuchsia
60 Fuchsia, Lake Forest, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
1709 sqft
Gorgeous Home, Fantastic Lot! This Beautifully upgraded and meticulously maintained single family home features 4 Bedrooms, 3 Full Bathrooms and upgrades throughout that create the perfect blend of warmth and design.

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Portola Hills
1 Unit Available
28426 Pueblo Drive
28426 Pueblo Drive, Lake Forest, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1228 sqft
Remodeled Two story end unit townhouse with canyon and city light view. Largest floor plan in the community.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Rancho de los Alisos
1 Unit Available
25611 Mont Pointe
25611 Mont Pointe, Lake Forest, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1020 sqft
Ultra private lower end unit available immediately. NEW Wood Laminate Flooring, Paint, Bathtub/Shower and Alcove. NEW Heating and A/C system. 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Condo 1020 sq. ft. in the White Oak complex. Fire place, Washer/Dryer connection.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Rancho de los Alisos
1 Unit Available
304 Summit Crest Drive
304 Summit Crest Drive, Lake Forest, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,995
3000 sqft
Gorgeous 4 bedrooms 3.5 bathroom in Lake forest. This single family home is situated on a premium corner lot with no one behind. Open concept with lots of windows for the natural skylight and fresh air.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Foothill Ranch
1 Unit Available
143 Chaumont Circle
143 Chaumont Circle, Lake Forest, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1056 sqft
Beautiful second floor 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the desirable Foothill Ranch area of Lake Forest. Enter this open concept floor plan on the second floor and notice the privacy that the end unit location provides.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Baker Ranch
1 Unit Available
39 Barberry
39 Barberry, Lake Forest, CA
5 Bedrooms
$7,500
3615 sqft
Design, Architecture, and modern luxury unite at 39 Barberry. Masterfully curated by the Toll Brothers this home offers 5 Bedrooms (One Main Level w/En-suite bathroom), 5.5 Bathrooms, upgraded flooring (porcelain tile flooring, wood floors

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Foothill Ranch
1 Unit Available
4 Balustrade Place
4 Balustrade Place, Lake Forest, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1700 sqft
Beautifully upgraded, clean and ready for move-in! Prime location with large, private backyard and city lights and mountain views! ***3 bedrooms , 3 bathrooms + main floor office with built-ins.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Forest
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
Vista del Lago Apartments
13 Units Available
Vista Del Lago
21622 Marguerite Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,871
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,043
1005 sqft
Nestled in a lush setting just minutes from award-winning schools Del Lago Elementary, Los Alisos Intermediate, and Trabuco High. Units features include laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Residents enjoy community with pool, tennis, and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
SAMLARC
11 Units Available
Skyview
21022 Los Alisos Blvd, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,752
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,276
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,957
1218 sqft
Off Highway 241 and 261. Recently renovated with walk-in closets, updated appliances and hardwood floors. On-site features include gym, tennis court, pool and sauna. Pet-friendly property with in-unit laundry and car wash area.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
15 Units Available
Sycamore Lane
25162 Charlinda Dr, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
$1,693
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,808
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
965 sqft
This gated community has a two-story fitness center, pool and cabana-equipped spa. It's just steps away from the Shops at Dos Lagos and the Crossings at Corona. Units feature walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Central Laguna Hills
30 Units Available
Sofi Laguna Hills
24557 Los Alisos Blvd, Laguna Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,674
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1011 sqft
With The Orchard and Laguna Hills Mall only minutes from this community, there's very little residents have to drive for. The pet-friendly community has a beautiful pool and gym. Units feature fireplaces and private patios/balconies.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:08pm
$
Madrid Apartments
14 Units Available
Madrid Apartments
28401 Los Alisos Blvd, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,960
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,899
1295 sqft
Contemporary apartments and townhomes with custom cabinetry and open layouts. Community amenities include a business center, fitness studio and resident clubhouse. Near the 241 Toll Road. Near hiking at O'Neill Regional Park.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Central Laguna Hills
13 Units Available
Reata Oakbrook Village
24391 Avenida de la Carlota, Laguna Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,949
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,502
1110 sqft
Stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Pool with private cabanas. Residents have access to gym, clubhouse, courtyard, hot tub and pool table. Fire pit and BBQ/grill. Pet-friendly community with dog park.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
254 CALLE ARAGON
254 Calle Aragon, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1009 sqft
FIRST FLOOR 2 BEDROOM MANOR FACING LOVELY GREENBELT AREA. GREAT LOCATION NEAR CLUBHOUSE 1, POOL & LIBRARY. BRAND NEW VINYL WOOD LIKE FLOORING THRU-OUT. NEW PAINT. KING SIZE BED IN MASTER BEDROOM. WALK IN SHOWER.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Palm Gardens
1 Unit Available
28045 Blandings
28045 Blandings, Mission Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1191 sqft
This beautifully upgraded California Colony home located in best location in the neighborhood. This home has a spacious floor plan with beautiful hardwood flooring throughout downstairs and the bathrooms.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Central Laguna Hills
1 Unit Available
25181 Northrup Drive
25181 Northrup Drive, Laguna Hills, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
2007 sqft
For private showings call listing agent Andy Woodfill (949) 292-6227 .
Results within 5 miles of Lake Forest
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
11 Units Available
Villa Solana
26033 Moulton Pkwy, Laguna Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,853
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,118
980 sqft
1-2 bedrooms near open green spaces, including hiking trails and streams. All units offer patio or balcony vista, hardwood floors, fireplace and roomy walk-in closets. Carport parking available.
City Guide for Lake Forest, CA

"Leave it all the fights and all / Summers getting colder / Drive all night to hold you tight / Back to California." (- Sugarcult, "Back to California")

Lake Forest, or El Toro as it was originally known, is one of the few eco-friendly cities in the US. Packed with green parks, woodlands and its two man-made lakes, this city is a model on how to live in harmony with the environment. Lake Forest has managed, on its own, to bunch up about 78,439 people in the city, making it the 99th most populated area in California. Initially started as a gardening area and stagecoach stop between LA and San Diego, this city is home to the famous historical house, Serrano Adobe. With parks, history, and the California sunshine, Lake Forest is beckoning to you. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Lake Forest, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lake Forest renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

