Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:20 AM

279 Apartments for rent in Lake Forest, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lake Forest apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:41am
$
13 Units Available
Foothill Ranch
Sonterra at Foothill Ranch
26322 Towne Centre Dr, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,883
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,805
1390 sqft
Resort-style apartment community set against a Saddleback Mountain backdrop and convenient to the 241 Toll Road. Apartments include stainless steel appliances, Roman-style bathtubs, in-home washer and dyers, and walk-in closets. Multiple on-site leisure amenities.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
18 Units Available
Lake Forest
eaves Lake Forest
22700 Lake Forest Dr, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,715
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,224
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes away from interstates 405 and 5, this Orange County community offers furnished units and hardwood floors. Nearby upscale dining and shopping, in addition to an on-site swimming pool, fitness center and carport.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
27 Units Available
Avalon Baker Ranch
1000 Lupine, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,983
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,504
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,375
1598 sqft
Recently upgraded apartments feature granite counters and hardwood floors. Conveniences include in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Walk to nearby stores and restaurants or commute via the San Diego Freeway.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:41am
$
13 Units Available
Rancho de los Alisos
Siena Terrace
20041 Osterman Rd, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,774
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,043
900 sqft
Within walking distance of Regency Park and a short drive to shopping and major freeways. One- and two-bedroom apartments with high-end finishes like hardwood floors, fireplaces, and granite counters. Pool, gym, and basketball court.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
27 Units Available
Rancho de los Alisos
The Arbors
26356 Vintage Woods Rd, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,285
971 sqft
Beautiful views and newly renovated apartments, offering gourmet kitchens, vaulted ceilings, expansive decks and so much more. The property is landscaped, complementing two pools -- one of which is open year-round.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
6 Units Available
Rancho de los Alisos
Ridgecrest Apartments
21486 Lake Forest Dr, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,024
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,197
1078 sqft
Spacious apartments with custom finishes. Residents can play sand volleyball, swim, exercise, and more on site. Right near bus stops on Lake Forest Drive. Close to Pittsford Park.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 01:13pm
12 Units Available
Rancho de los Alisos
Serrano Highlands
25421 Alta Loma, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,926
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,118
1041 sqft
Just minutes from Foothill Ranch Town Center and Peachwood Park, this conveniently located community offers residents private garages, a resort-style spa, and pet-friendly atmosphere. Apartment homes feature private backyards, washer/dryer hookups, and beautiful landscape views.
Verified

1 of 71

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
7 Units Available
Rancho de los Alisos
Bellecour Way Apartment Homes
21041 Osterman Rd, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,988
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,715
1280 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Single bedroom flats and 2-3 bedroom condos are pet friendly with cozy kitchens, fireplace, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry and garage parking. Enjoy pool, hot tub, clubhouse and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
4 Units Available
Lake Forest
Forest Glen
25092 Farthing St, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1050 sqft
Near convenient transportation routes, including S18. All units are spacious and feature amenities such as walk-in closets and fireplaces. Community is pet-friendly and has a car wash area and clubhouse.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Portola Hills
18986 Canyon Terrace Dr
18986 Canyon Terrace Drive, Lake Forest, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1400 sqft
LOWEST Priced!! Upgraded Three Bedroom Townhome in The CANYON RIM Community that borders Portola Hills. Great End of CDS Location with Private WRAP AROUND YARD to ENJOY!.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Foothill Ranch
40 Calle Cabrillo
40 Calle Cabrillo, Lake Forest, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,650
2218 sqft
Wonderful open and bright home with cathedral ceilings, large view deck off the master, formal living and dining room. Granite kitchen with stainless appliances is open to the family room with fireplace.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Foothill Ranch
81 Anacapa Court
81 Anacapa Court, Lake Forest, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1101 sqft
Welcome home to this townhome in The Vineyards in Foothill Ranch! You are instantly greeted with a lovely front courtyard area. The first floor features an open floor plan with kitchen open to the living room.

1 of 42

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Foothill Ranch
347 Chaumont Circle
347 Chaumont Circle, Lake Forest, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1000 sqft
FOR A PRIVATE SHOWING PLEASE CALL CINDY BISTANY 949-735-1777 NO STAIRS. GROUND FLOOR WITH YARD. A beautiful, quiet, and bright former model home. Located in a great community.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Pacific Commercentre
566 Escenico
566 Escenico, Lake Forest, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
2240 sqft
Stunning Views !!!! This beautiful open concept home has 3 bedrooms and a large bonus room that can be a 4th bedroom and two car garage.

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Rancho de los Alisos
21991 Rimhurst Drive
21991 Rimhurst Drive, Lake Forest, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
829 sqft
MUST SEE! Don't let the pics fool you, the unit is light and bright! This unit offers great privacy and nice view from each of the windows. The entire unit has been completely remodeled and all appliances are brand new.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Baker Ranch
58 Fuchsia
58 Fuchsia, Lake Forest, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
1709 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home, Fantastic Location, Spacious Back Yard! This charming and elegant home has been beautifully upgraded and meticulously maintained.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Foothill Ranch
105 Chaumont Circle
105 Chaumont Circle, Lake Forest, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
816 sqft
SPACIOUS & PRIVATE SINGLE LEVEL GROUND FLOOR UNIT, TWO LARGE BDRMS, ONE LARGE BATH FOOTHILL RANCH "MEADOW VIEW" CONDO, LARGE PRIVATE REAR COVERED PATIO WITH VIEWS OF SURROUNDING GREENBELT, LIVINGROOM FIREPLACE, FRIDGE & STACABLE INSIDE WASHER/DRYER

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Rancho de los Alisos
25761 Le Parc
25761 Le Parc, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
885 sqft
HIGHLY UPGRADED SINGLE LEVEL HOME LOCATED IN AN EXCELLENT LOCATION! All remodeled and well-maintained 2 large bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms on a ground level condo in beautiful Le Parc community.

1 of 25

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
Serrano Highlands
21182 Jasmines Way
21182 Jasmines Way, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
789 sqft
Artistic Cozy Home in Lake Forest! - Artistic Cozy Home in Lake Forest! Come view this one of a kind one bedroom one bath property! The home boosts a spacious family room with high ceilings, a fireplace and vibrant walls.

1 of 20

Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
Foothill Ranch
70 Mission Court
70 Mission Court, Lake Forest, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1093 sqft
Wonderful 2 Bedroom, 2.

1 of 32

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
Portola Hills
18947 Canyon Hill Drive
18947 Canyon Hill Drive, Lake Forest, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1061 sqft
Light, bright, and airy, this freshly remodeled Carriage style home combines open concept living with tasteful designer style. Located among the rolling hills of Trabuco Canyon, this two bedroom two bath condo offers a multitude of upgrades.

1 of 31

Last updated February 13 at 11:29am
1 Unit Available
Serrano Highlands
25282 Tanoak Lane
25282 Tanoak Lane, Lake Forest, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1078 sqft
25282 Tanoak Lane Available 03/01/20 Gorgeous 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Lake Forest Exclusive Condo! - Comes with a garage and also comes with the option of furnished or unfurnished. Just steps away from the gated private pool and jacuzzi.

1 of 53

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Foothill Ranch
7 Enfilade Avenue
7 Enfilade Avenue, Lake Forest, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1517 sqft
This upgraded 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath detached home is located in Foothill Ranch. Upgraded throughout, this home is light, bright, warm, and welcoming.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Portola Hills
19369 Cascade Drive
19369 Cascade Drive, Lake Forest, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1015 sqft
Don't miss out on this beautiful 2-story condo for lease in the highly desirable 'Montecido' community in Portola Springs.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Lake Forest, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lake Forest apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

