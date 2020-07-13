All apartments in Lake Forest
Find more places like Serrano Highlands.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Forest, CA
/
Serrano Highlands
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:10 AM

Serrano Highlands

25421 Alta Loma · (949) 347-5234
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lake Forest
See all
Rancho de los Alisos
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

25421 Alta Loma, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Rancho de los Alisos

Price and availability

VERIFIED 19 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2168 · Avail. Jul 27

$1,926

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 760 sqft

Unit 2757 · Avail. now

$1,926

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 760 sqft

Unit 3863 · Avail. now

$1,926

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 760 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3344 · Avail. Aug 22

$2,118

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 985 sqft

Unit 1076 · Avail. Aug 14

$2,308

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 985 sqft

Unit 1455 · Avail. Aug 19

$2,323

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 985 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Serrano Highlands.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
oven
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
garage
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
Superior style, comfort and service in the heart of south Orange County: Here you will enjoy an uncommon quality of life. Nestled within gentle rolling hills, Serrano Highlands Apartment Homes in Lake Forest is an intimate community in a relaxing and convenient setting. Located within easy reach of Interstate 5 and just minutes from Irvine Spectrum and Mission Viejo Malls, Serrano Highlands is close to business, employment, shopping, and entertainment centers. Offering an enviable location in south Orange County, here you will enjoy a renowned lifestyle without sacrificing accessibility.\n\nOur apartment homes are charming and comfortable and showcase impressive features. You may choose from convenient one and two bedroom floor plans and villas that offer distinctive amenities that will make you feel right at home including space for full-size washer and dryers, private backyards, resort-style pool and spa, and direct-access garages with some homes.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50.94 per applicant
Deposit: $550 (1 bedroom), $650 (2 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Serrano Highlands have any available units?
Serrano Highlands has 12 units available starting at $1,926 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Serrano Highlands have?
Some of Serrano Highlands's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Serrano Highlands currently offering any rent specials?
Serrano Highlands is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Serrano Highlands pet-friendly?
Yes, Serrano Highlands is pet friendly.
Does Serrano Highlands offer parking?
Yes, Serrano Highlands offers parking.
Does Serrano Highlands have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Serrano Highlands offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Serrano Highlands have a pool?
Yes, Serrano Highlands has a pool.
Does Serrano Highlands have accessible units?
No, Serrano Highlands does not have accessible units.
Does Serrano Highlands have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Serrano Highlands has units with dishwashers.
Does Serrano Highlands have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Serrano Highlands has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Serrano Highlands?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Forest Glen
25092 Farthing St
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Siena Terrace
20041 Osterman Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Sonterra at Foothill Ranch
26322 Towne Centre Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92610
Bellecour Way Apartment Homes
21041 Osterman Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Ridgecrest Apartments
21486 Lake Forest Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Avalon Baker Ranch
1000 Lupine
Lake Forest, CA 92630
eaves Lake Forest
22700 Lake Forest Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92630
The Arbors
26356 Vintage Woods Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630

Similar Pages

Lake Forest 1 BedroomsLake Forest 2 Bedrooms
Lake Forest Apartments with BalconyLake Forest Apartments with Parking
Lake Forest Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CAWhittier, CA
Laguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho De Los Alisos
Foothill Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity