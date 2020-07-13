Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup oven recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities pool garage hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance carport

Superior style, comfort and service in the heart of south Orange County: Here you will enjoy an uncommon quality of life. Nestled within gentle rolling hills, Serrano Highlands Apartment Homes in Lake Forest is an intimate community in a relaxing and convenient setting. Located within easy reach of Interstate 5 and just minutes from Irvine Spectrum and Mission Viejo Malls, Serrano Highlands is close to business, employment, shopping, and entertainment centers. Offering an enviable location in south Orange County, here you will enjoy a renowned lifestyle without sacrificing accessibility.



Our apartment homes are charming and comfortable and showcase impressive features. You may choose from convenient one and two bedroom floor plans and villas that offer distinctive amenities that will make you feel right at home including space for full-size washer and dryers, private backyards, resort-style pool and spa, and direct-access garages with some homes.