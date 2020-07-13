All apartments in Lake Forest
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:50 AM

Ridgecrest Apartments

21486 Lake Forest Dr · (949) 267-3533
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Look & Lease Special! Up to $500 off. Call us for more details.
Location

21486 Lake Forest Dr, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Rancho de los Alisos

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 15D · Avail. Aug 11

$2,025

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Unit 21F · Avail. Aug 9

$2,110

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 09C · Avail. now

$2,171

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 06D · Avail. now

$2,191

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 08D · Avail. now

$2,191

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ridgecrest Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
bathtub
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
online portal
A unique community that’s surrounded by gorgeous sights and natural beauty. Ridgecrest has one and two-bedroom apartments available include spacious walk-in closets, dual master suites and stylish interiors. Plus, you'll enjoy resort-style amenities and perks. Ridgecrest Apartment Homes is the place for you!

When you live at Ridgecrest, you’ll be tucked away in one of the most spectacular regions of Southern California and yet, close enough to the best of everything in the area. Quickly zip off to Irvine’s famous shopping district or to the stunning trails of Foothill Ranch. You’ll also have access to Saddleback Valley Unified School District, featuring a great education for all ages. Treat yourself to a better apartment home in Lake Forest.

Ridgecrest Apartment Homes—a natural approach to urban living.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $600
Move-in Fees: $300 holding fee (deducted from deposit at move-in)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; No weight limit
Dogs
fee: $500 per dog
rent: $50/month per dog
Cats
fee: $300 per cat
rent: $35/month per cat
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ridgecrest Apartments have any available units?
Ridgecrest Apartments has 6 units available starting at $2,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Ridgecrest Apartments have?
Some of Ridgecrest Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ridgecrest Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Ridgecrest Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Look & Lease Special! Up to $500 off. Call us for more details.
Is Ridgecrest Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Ridgecrest Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Ridgecrest Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Ridgecrest Apartments offers parking.
Does Ridgecrest Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Ridgecrest Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Ridgecrest Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Ridgecrest Apartments has a pool.
Does Ridgecrest Apartments have accessible units?
No, Ridgecrest Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Ridgecrest Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ridgecrest Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Ridgecrest Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Ridgecrest Apartments has units with air conditioning.
