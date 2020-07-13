Ridgecrest Apartments

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel bathtub carpet oven refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym parking pool hot tub tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance online portal

A unique community that’s surrounded by gorgeous sights and natural beauty. Ridgecrest has one and two-bedroom apartments available include spacious walk-in closets, dual master suites and stylish interiors. Plus, you'll enjoy resort-style amenities and perks. Ridgecrest Apartment Homes is the place for you!



When you live at Ridgecrest, you’ll be tucked away in one of the most spectacular regions of Southern California and yet, close enough to the best of everything in the area. Quickly zip off to Irvine’s famous shopping district or to the stunning trails of Foothill Ranch. You’ll also have access to Saddleback Valley Unified School District, featuring a great education for all ages. Treat yourself to a better apartment home in Lake Forest.



Ridgecrest Apartment Homes—a natural approach to urban living.