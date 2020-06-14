/
1 bedroom apartments
117 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lake Forest, CA
Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
Rancho de los Alisos
8 Units Available
Bellecour Way Apartment Homes
21041 Osterman Rd, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,988
705 sqft
Single bedroom flats and 2-3 bedroom condos are pet friendly with cozy kitchens, fireplace, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry and garage parking. Enjoy pool, hot tub, clubhouse and fitness center.
Last updated June 14 at 05:50pm
Rancho de los Alisos
12 Units Available
Siena Terrace
20041 Osterman Rd, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,729
700 sqft
Within walking distance of Regency Park and a short drive to shopping and major freeways. One- and two-bedroom apartments with high-end finishes like hardwood floors, fireplaces, and granite counters. Pool, gym, and basketball court.
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
23 Units Available
Avalon Baker Ranch
1000 Lupine, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,078
775 sqft
Recently upgraded apartments feature granite counters and hardwood floors. Conveniences include in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Walk to nearby stores and restaurants or commute via the San Diego Freeway.
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Lake Forest
16 Units Available
eaves Lake Forest
22700 Lake Forest Dr, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,711
799 sqft
Minutes away from interstates 405 and 5, this Orange County community offers furnished units and hardwood floors. Nearby upscale dining and shopping, in addition to an on-site swimming pool, fitness center and carport.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Rancho de los Alisos
27 Units Available
The Arbors
26356 Vintage Woods Rd, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,780
665 sqft
Beautiful views and newly renovated apartments, offering gourmet kitchens, vaulted ceilings, expansive decks and so much more. The property is landscaped, complementing two pools -- one of which is open year-round.
Last updated June 14 at 05:50pm
Foothill Ranch
11 Units Available
Sonterra at Foothill Ranch
26322 Towne Centre Dr, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,981
768 sqft
Resort-style apartment community set against a Saddleback Mountain backdrop and convenient to the 241 Toll Road. Apartments include stainless steel appliances, Roman-style bathtubs, in-home washer and dyers, and walk-in closets. Multiple on-site leisure amenities.
Last updated June 12 at 07:12am
Rancho de los Alisos
7 Units Available
Serrano Highlands
25421 Alta Loma, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,948
769 sqft
Just minutes from Foothill Ranch Town Center and Peachwood Park, this conveniently located community offers residents private garages, a resort-style spa, and pet-friendly atmosphere. Apartment homes feature private backyards, washer/dryer hookups, and beautiful landscape views.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Rancho de los Alisos
8 Units Available
Ridgecrest Apartments
21486 Lake Forest Dr, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,987
780 sqft
Spacious apartments with custom finishes. Residents can play sand volleyball, swim, exercise, and more on site. Right near bus stops on Lake Forest Drive. Close to Pittsford Park.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Lake Forest
1 Unit Available
Forest Glen
25092 Farthing St, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
713 sqft
Near convenient transportation routes, including S18. All units are spacious and feature amenities such as walk-in closets and fireplaces. Community is pet-friendly and has a car wash area and clubhouse.
Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Foothill Ranch
1 Unit Available
19431 Rue De Valore
19431 Rue De Valore, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 19431 Rue De Valore in Lake Forest. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
Serrano Highlands
1 Unit Available
21182 Jasmines Way
21182 Jasmines Way, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
789 sqft
Artistic Cozy Home in Lake Forest! - Artistic Cozy Home in Lake Forest! Come view this one of a kind one bedroom one bath property! The home boosts a spacious family room with high ceilings, a fireplace and vibrant walls.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Forest
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Central Laguna Hills
15 Units Available
Reata Oakbrook Village
24391 Avenida de la Carlota, Laguna Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,924
758 sqft
Stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Pool with private cabanas. Residents have access to gym, clubhouse, courtyard, hot tub and pool table. Fire pit and BBQ/grill. Pet-friendly community with dog park.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Central Laguna Hills
30 Units Available
Sofi Laguna Hills
24557 Los Alisos Blvd, Laguna Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,687
738 sqft
With The Orchard and Laguna Hills Mall only minutes from this community, there's very little residents have to drive for. The pet-friendly community has a beautiful pool and gym. Units feature fireplaces and private patios/balconies.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
15 Units Available
Sycamore Lane
25162 Charlinda Dr, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,585
720 sqft
This gated community has a two-story fitness center, pool and cabana-equipped spa. It's just steps away from the Shops at Dos Lagos and the Crossings at Corona. Units feature walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 14 at 05:50pm
Vista del Lago Apartments
13 Units Available
Vista Del Lago
21622 Marguerite Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,871
701 sqft
Nestled in a lush setting just minutes from award-winning schools Del Lago Elementary, Los Alisos Intermediate, and Trabuco High. Units features include laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Residents enjoy community with pool, tennis, and clubhouse.
Last updated June 14 at 05:50pm
SAMLARC
11 Units Available
Skyview
21022 Los Alisos Blvd, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,752
670 sqft
Off Highway 241 and 261. Recently renovated with walk-in closets, updated appliances and hardwood floors. On-site features include gym, tennis court, pool and sauna. Pet-friendly property with in-unit laundry and car wash area.
Last updated June 14 at 01:08pm
Madrid Apartments
14 Units Available
Madrid Apartments
28401 Los Alisos Blvd, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,960
859 sqft
Contemporary apartments and townhomes with custom cabinetry and open layouts. Community amenities include a business center, fitness studio and resident clubhouse. Near the 241 Toll Road. Near hiking at O'Neill Regional Park.
Last updated June 10 at 08:05am
6 Units Available
Saddleback Ranch
23150 Los Alisos Blvd, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,665
685 sqft
You can have it all at Saddleback Ranch Apartments...
Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
14 Via Castilla
14 Via Castilla, Laguna Woods, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
950 sqft
Single Story Bungalow Fully Furnished- Move Right In and Enjoy the Good Life in Laguna Woods Village. This Granada, will have one bedroom locked and will not be usable.. by tenant.
Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
2132 VIA PUERTA
2132 Via Puerta, Laguna Woods, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
673 sqft
Beautifully remodeled single level 1bdrm condo on same level as carport. Brand new custom tile flooring, rich designer paint colors, smooth cathedral ceilings, gorgeous new granite countertops, brand new stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
69 Calle Aragon
69 Calle Aragon, Laguna Woods, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
750 sqft
Must be 55 plus to live in the best Active Senior Community. Light laminate floors throughout except bath room.which has linoleum. Large Bathroom with shower over tub. Spacious living room and storage closet off living room.
Results within 5 miles of Lake Forest
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
30 Units Available
Vantis
90 Vantis Dr, Aliso Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,990
763 sqft
Luxury units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. Property offers residents a pool, hot tub, game room, pool table and shuffleboard. Gym and yoga. Pet-friendly community with dog park. Smoke-free community.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
6 Units Available
Aliso Creek
24152 Hollyoak, Aliso Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
795 sqft
One-bedroom apartments and two-bedroom townhomes are pet friendly with modern kitchens, hardwood floors, wood-burning fireplace, master suites, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets. Enjoy fitness center, pool, spa. Walk to Aliso-Wood Canyons Wilderness Park. Access to US-73.
Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
6 Units Available
Mosaic Apartment Homes
27444 Camden, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,660
700 sqft
Community residents enjoy an on-site fitness center, garage parking, clubhouse, and resort-style pool. Apartments include a breakfast bar, plush carpeting, and granite countertops. Just minutes from The Shops at Mission Viejo and Cordova Park.
