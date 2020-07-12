/
255 Apartments for rent in Rancho de los Alisos, Lake Forest, CA
14 Units Available
Siena Terrace
20041 Osterman Rd, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,774
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,043
900 sqft
Within walking distance of Regency Park and a short drive to shopping and major freeways. One- and two-bedroom apartments with high-end finishes like hardwood floors, fireplaces, and granite counters. Pool, gym, and basketball court.
27 Units Available
The Arbors
26356 Vintage Woods Rd, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,285
971 sqft
Beautiful views and newly renovated apartments, offering gourmet kitchens, vaulted ceilings, expansive decks and so much more. The property is landscaped, complementing two pools -- one of which is open year-round.
6 Units Available
Ridgecrest Apartments
21486 Lake Forest Dr, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,024
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,197
1078 sqft
Spacious apartments with custom finishes. Residents can play sand volleyball, swim, exercise, and more on site. Right near bus stops on Lake Forest Drive. Close to Pittsford Park.
12 Units Available
Serrano Highlands
25421 Alta Loma, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,926
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,118
1041 sqft
Just minutes from Foothill Ranch Town Center and Peachwood Park, this conveniently located community offers residents private garages, a resort-style spa, and pet-friendly atmosphere. Apartment homes feature private backyards, washer/dryer hookups, and beautiful landscape views.
7 Units Available
Bellecour Way Apartment Homes
21041 Osterman Rd, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,988
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,715
1280 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Single bedroom flats and 2-3 bedroom condos are pet friendly with cozy kitchens, fireplace, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry and garage parking. Enjoy pool, hot tub, clubhouse and fitness center.
1 Unit Available
25671 Le Parc
25671 Le Parc, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Former Model Home! Newly updated with extensive wood flooring, new sliding doors, new paint, fixtures and baseboards. This darling unit is ready for you to move right in. Such a peaceful and tranquil setting. Super cute complex with community pool.
1 Unit Available
21991 Rimhurst Drive
21991 Rimhurst Drive, Lake Forest, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
829 sqft
MUST SEE! Don't let the pics fool you, the unit is light and bright! This unit offers great privacy and nice view from each of the windows. The entire unit has been completely remodeled and all appliances are brand new.
1 Unit Available
25761 Le Parc
25761 Le Parc, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
885 sqft
HIGHLY UPGRADED SINGLE LEVEL HOME LOCATED IN AN EXCELLENT LOCATION! All remodeled and well-maintained 2 large bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms on a ground level condo in beautiful Le Parc community.
27 Units Available
Avalon Baker Ranch
1000 Lupine, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,983
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,504
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,375
1598 sqft
Recently upgraded apartments feature granite counters and hardwood floors. Conveniences include in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Walk to nearby stores and restaurants or commute via the San Diego Freeway.
8 Units Available
Saddleback Ranch
23150 Los Alisos Blvd, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You can have it all at Saddleback Ranch Apartments...
1 Unit Available
21227 Camelia 18
21227 Camelia, Lake Forest, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1000 sqft
Camelia - Property Id: 315651 Beautiful Condo in Lake Forest. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/315651 Property Id 315651 (RLNE5915433)
1 Unit Available
91 Aliso Ridge Loop
91 Aliso Ridge Loop, Mission Viejo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,995
Available 08/01/20 Next Generation Home (Condo + Bonus in law unit) - Property Id: 303203 Welcome home to luxurious Next-Gen (Duplex like) floor-plan with the prime VIEW location in the community of the Ridge in Mission Viejo.
1 Unit Available
26165 La Real
26165 La Real, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
473 sqft
CALL CHRIS MOORE FOR A PRIVATE SHOWING 949-463-8996. Upon entering this updated and remodeled upper end unit you will find an abundance of light, vaulted ceilings and beautiful newer flooring thru-out.
1 Unit Available
26302 Los Viveros
26302 Los Viveros, Mission Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
790 sqft
For showing appointments contact Suzan Razmara (310)906-7264. The home owner requires a 2 hour notice. Thank you for showing!
1 Unit Available
22242 Platino
22242 Platino, Mission Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1666 sqft
PANORAMIC view - Single level home in FANTASTIC neighborhood with spacious backyard. Outstanding curb appeal thanks to large front yard. Impressive living room entry offers vaulted ceilings, and fireplace in living room.
1 Unit Available
143 Primrose
143 Primrose Drive, Lake Forest, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
1900 sqft
Gorgeous Brand New - never lived in 3 bedroom plus a loft. Three bedrooms upstairs plus a loft. Fully upgraded kitchen with large island. Kitchen open to living room with beautiful brand new flooring, and soon to be a brand new back yard.
1 Unit Available
56 Wild Rose
56 Wild Rose, Lake Forest, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
2379 sqft
FURNISHED BEAUTIFUL HOUSE!
1 Unit Available
128 Bryce run
128 Bryce Run, Lake Forest, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2915 sqft
Lovely open concept home with 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and a Luxury Outdoor Living Space which perfect for indoor/outdoor entertaining and family events. An impressive foyer showcasing staircase that climbs up a soaring 20 ft entry.
1 Unit Available
1048 Portola Oaks Dr
1048 Portola Oaks Dr, Lake Forest, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2115 sqft
Two- story property has 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms plus loft. There is One bedroom and full bath downstairs, and a good size back yard.
1 Unit Available
23262 La Mar
23262 La Mar, Mission Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1000 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom 2-1/2 Bath town home style condo with a premium location AND WITH A GARAGE AND A COVERED CARPORT WITH EXTRA STORAGE SPACE! Dual Master Suites, each with a private bath and walk-in closet! Guest half bath downstairs! Extra private
1 Unit Available
13 Lark
13 Lark, Lake Forest, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
2547 sqft
The House is The famous luxury builder-- Toll brother builded Baker Ranch-TERRACES plan two in 2017.
1 Unit Available
566 Escenico
566 Escenico, Lake Forest, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
2240 sqft
Stunning Views !!!! This beautiful open concept home has 3 bedrooms and a large bonus room that can be a 4th bedroom and two car garage.
1 Unit Available
228 Bryce Run
228 Bryce Run, Lake Forest, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,600
3175 sqft
Most popular floor plan in community of Parkside. This GATED Community in LAKE FOREST is developed by luxury home builder Toll Brother. Lake Forest Sport Park is across street of this community.
1 Unit Available
58 Fuchsia
58 Fuchsia, Lake Forest, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
1709 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home, Fantastic Location, Spacious Back Yard! This charming and elegant home has been beautifully upgraded and meticulously maintained.
