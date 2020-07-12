/
/
/
foothill ranch
Last updated July 12 2020 at 12:47 PM
180 Apartments for rent in Foothill Ranch, Lake Forest, CA
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 12:42pm
$
12 Units Available
Sonterra at Foothill Ranch
26322 Towne Centre Dr, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,883
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,805
1390 sqft
Resort-style apartment community set against a Saddleback Mountain backdrop and convenient to the 241 Toll Road. Apartments include stainless steel appliances, Roman-style bathtubs, in-home washer and dyers, and walk-in closets. Multiple on-site leisure amenities.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
40 Calle Cabrillo
40 Calle Cabrillo, Lake Forest, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,650
2218 sqft
Wonderful open and bright home with cathedral ceilings, large view deck off the master, formal living and dining room. Granite kitchen with stainless appliances is open to the family room with fireplace.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
19431 Rue De Valore
19431 Rue De Valore, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 19431 Rue De Valore in Lake Forest. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
81 Anacapa Court
81 Anacapa Court, Lake Forest, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1101 sqft
Welcome home to this townhome in The Vineyards in Foothill Ranch! You are instantly greeted with a lovely front courtyard area. The first floor features an open floor plan with kitchen open to the living room.
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
143 Primrose
143 Primrose Drive, Lake Forest, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
1900 sqft
Gorgeous Brand New - never lived in 3 bedroom plus a loft. Three bedrooms upstairs plus a loft. Fully upgraded kitchen with large island. Kitchen open to living room with beautiful brand new flooring, and soon to be a brand new back yard.
1 of 42
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
347 Chaumont Circle
347 Chaumont Circle, Lake Forest, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1000 sqft
FOR A PRIVATE SHOWING PLEASE CALL CINDY BISTANY 949-735-1777 NO STAIRS. GROUND FLOOR WITH YARD. A beautiful, quiet, and bright former model home. Located in a great community.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
1048 Portola Oaks Dr
1048 Portola Oaks Dr, Lake Forest, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2115 sqft
Two- story property has 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms plus loft. There is One bedroom and full bath downstairs, and a good size back yard.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
105 Chaumont Circle
105 Chaumont Circle, Lake Forest, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
816 sqft
SPACIOUS & PRIVATE SINGLE LEVEL GROUND FLOOR UNIT, TWO LARGE BDRMS, ONE LARGE BATH FOOTHILL RANCH "MEADOW VIEW" CONDO, LARGE PRIVATE REAR COVERED PATIO WITH VIEWS OF SURROUNDING GREENBELT, LIVINGROOM FIREPLACE, FRIDGE & STACABLE INSIDE WASHER/DRYER
1 of 20
Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
70 Mission Court
70 Mission Court, Lake Forest, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1093 sqft
Wonderful 2 Bedroom, 2.
1 of 53
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
7 Enfilade Avenue
7 Enfilade Avenue, Lake Forest, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1517 sqft
This upgraded 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath detached home is located in Foothill Ranch. Upgraded throughout, this home is light, bright, warm, and welcoming.
Results within 1 mile of Foothill Ranch
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 12:42pm
20 Units Available
Vista Del Lago
21622 Marguerite Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,816
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,093
1005 sqft
Nestled in a lush setting just minutes from award-winning schools Del Lago Elementary, Los Alisos Intermediate, and Trabuco High. Units features include laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Residents enjoy community with pool, tennis, and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 12:42pm
$
14 Units Available
Siena Terrace
20041 Osterman Rd, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,774
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,043
900 sqft
Within walking distance of Regency Park and a short drive to shopping and major freeways. One- and two-bedroom apartments with high-end finishes like hardwood floors, fireplaces, and granite counters. Pool, gym, and basketball court.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
29 Units Available
Avalon Baker Ranch
1000 Lupine, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,983
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,470
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1598 sqft
Recently upgraded apartments feature granite counters and hardwood floors. Conveniences include in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Walk to nearby stores and restaurants or commute via the San Diego Freeway.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 12:36pm
$
14 Units Available
Madrid Apartments
28401 Los Alisos Blvd, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,960
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,899
1295 sqft
Contemporary apartments and townhomes with custom cabinetry and open layouts. Community amenities include a business center, fitness studio and resident clubhouse. Near the 241 Toll Road. Near hiking at O'Neill Regional Park.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
56 Wild Rose
56 Wild Rose, Lake Forest, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
2379 sqft
FURNISHED BEAUTIFUL HOUSE!
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
128 Bryce run
128 Bryce Run, Lake Forest, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2915 sqft
Lovely open concept home with 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and a Luxury Outdoor Living Space which perfect for indoor/outdoor entertaining and family events. An impressive foyer showcasing staircase that climbs up a soaring 20 ft entry.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
13 Lark
13 Lark, Lake Forest, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
2547 sqft
The House is The famous luxury builder-- Toll brother builded Baker Ranch-TERRACES plan two in 2017.
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
228 Bryce Run
228 Bryce Run, Lake Forest, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,600
3175 sqft
Most popular floor plan in community of Parkside. This GATED Community in LAKE FOREST is developed by luxury home builder Toll Brother. Lake Forest Sport Park is across street of this community.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
58 Fuchsia
58 Fuchsia, Lake Forest, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
1709 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home, Fantastic Location, Spacious Back Yard! This charming and elegant home has been beautifully upgraded and meticulously maintained.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
244 California Court
244 California Court, Mission Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1111 sqft
END UNIT TOWNHOUSE IN THE BEAUTIFUL CALIFORNIA COURT! Enjoy an open floor plan home professionally freshly painted from ceilings to floors with 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths and an attached 1-car garage with direct access.
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
10 Caspian
10 Caspian, Lake Forest, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,000
3242 sqft
Wonderful location single family house at Baker Ranch community in the Lake Forest. The home includes 5 bedrooms, 4 baths and a powder room for guests. Fully upgraded inside with all the furniture and appliances you need.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
39 Barberry
39 Barberry, Lake Forest, CA
5 Bedrooms
$7,500
3615 sqft
Design, Architecture, and modern luxury unite at 39 Barberry. Masterfully curated by the Toll Brothers this home offers 5 Bedrooms (One Main Level w/En-suite bathroom), 5.5 Bathrooms, upgraded flooring (porcelain tile flooring, wood floors
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
43 Castellana
43 Castellana, Lake Forest, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2319 sqft
This fully furnished beautiful home is available for short or long term rent. One month rent=$6,500 Two months rent=$6,000 3 to 6 months rent=$5,500 7 months or more=$4,500
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
21411 Astoria
21411 Astoria, Mission Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,695
2461 sqft
AWESOME HOME w/ PANORAMIC VIEWS in the wonderful 55+ Senior Community of Palmia. Instantly feel right at home in this meticulously maintained, tastefully upgraded property.
Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CALake Forest, CARancho Santa Margarita, CALaguna Hills, CACoto de Caza, CALaguna Woods, CAAliso Viejo, CALaguna Beach, CATustin, CALadera Ranch, CANorth Tustin, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemescal Valley, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAYorba Linda, CADana Point, CASan Clemente, CAHome Gardens, CA