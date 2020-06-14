Apartment List
/
CA
/
lake forest
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:14 AM

219 Apartments for rent in Lake Forest, CA with garage

Lake Forest apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Rancho de los Alisos
27 Units Available
The Arbors
26356 Vintage Woods Rd, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,780
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
971 sqft
Beautiful views and newly renovated apartments, offering gourmet kitchens, vaulted ceilings, expansive decks and so much more. The property is landscaped, complementing two pools -- one of which is open year-round.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:51am
$
Foothill Ranch
11 Units Available
Sonterra at Foothill Ranch
26322 Towne Centre Dr, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,981
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,191
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Resort-style apartment community set against a Saddleback Mountain backdrop and convenient to the 241 Toll Road. Apartments include stainless steel appliances, Roman-style bathtubs, in-home washer and dyers, and walk-in closets. Multiple on-site leisure amenities.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:51am
$
Rancho de los Alisos
13 Units Available
Siena Terrace
20041 Osterman Rd, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,724
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,042
900 sqft
Within walking distance of Regency Park and a short drive to shopping and major freeways. One- and two-bedroom apartments with high-end finishes like hardwood floors, fireplaces, and granite counters. Pool, gym, and basketball court.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
23 Units Available
Avalon Baker Ranch
1000 Lupine, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,078
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1598 sqft
Recently upgraded apartments feature granite counters and hardwood floors. Conveniences include in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Walk to nearby stores and restaurants or commute via the San Diego Freeway.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 07:12am
Rancho de los Alisos
7 Units Available
Serrano Highlands
25421 Alta Loma, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,948
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,906
1041 sqft
Just minutes from Foothill Ranch Town Center and Peachwood Park, this conveniently located community offers residents private garages, a resort-style spa, and pet-friendly atmosphere. Apartment homes feature private backyards, washer/dryer hookups, and beautiful landscape views.
Verified

1 of 71

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
$
Rancho de los Alisos
8 Units Available
Bellecour Way Apartment Homes
21041 Osterman Rd, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,988
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,715
1280 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,115
1395 sqft
Single bedroom flats and 2-3 bedroom condos are pet friendly with cozy kitchens, fireplace, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry and garage parking. Enjoy pool, hot tub, clubhouse and fitness center.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rancho de los Alisos
1 Unit Available
26626 Rosepath
26626 Rosepath, Lake Forest, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1008 sqft
Wonderful 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo with Loft! - Take a look with this amazing 3D virtual tour! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=orLYRBeMK5R Check out this fun video tour! https://youtu.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Foothill Ranch
1 Unit Available
347 Chaumont Circle
347 Chaumont Circle, Lake Forest, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1000 sqft
FOR A PRIVATE SHOWING PLEASE CALL CINDY BISTANY 949-735-1777 NO STAIRS. GROUND FLOOR WITH YARD. A beautiful, quiet, and bright former model home. Located in a great community.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Rancho de los Alisos
1 Unit Available
25761 Le Parc
25761 Le Parc, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
885 sqft
HIGHLY UPGRADED SINGLE LEVEL HOME LOCATED IN AN EXCELLENT LOCATION! All remodeled and well-maintained 2 large bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms on a ground level condo in beautiful Le Parc community.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 04:03am
Rancho de los Alisos
1 Unit Available
26097 Hillsford Place - 1
26097 Hillsford Place, Lake Forest, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
924 sqft
Don't miss this cozy condo in the heart of Lake Forest! This Sycamore Glen TWO Bedroom, ONE Bath second-floor home is an end unit positioned on the cul-de-sac, a prime location within the community.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Baker Ranch
1 Unit Available
60 Fuchsia
60 Fuchsia, Lake Forest, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
1709 sqft
Gorgeous Home, Fantastic Lot! This Beautifully upgraded and meticulously maintained single family home features 4 Bedrooms, 3 Full Bathrooms and upgrades throughout that create the perfect blend of warmth and design.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Portola Hills
1 Unit Available
18995 Canyon Tree Drive
18995 Canyon Tree Drive, Lake Forest, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
954 sqft
This 2 Bedroom + Loft upstairs end-unit—located in the beautiful Trabuco Canyon—has no units above or below as well as having a one car detached garage. Shopping and toll road access just minutes away.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Rancho de los Alisos
1 Unit Available
26021 Galway Drive
26021 Galway Drive, Lake Forest, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1609 sqft
Highly upgraded Single Family home in one of the prestigious area of Lake Forest North.

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Portola Hills
1 Unit Available
28426 Pueblo Drive
28426 Pueblo Drive, Lake Forest, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1228 sqft
Remodeled Two story end unit townhouse with canyon and city light view. Largest floor plan in the community.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Rancho de los Alisos
1 Unit Available
26375 Waterford Circle
26375 Waterford Circle, Lake Forest, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1274 sqft
Huge bedrooms. 2 large master suites upstairs. All new carpet in bedrooms and new designer tile in bathrooms. Large living room and spacious dinning room lend to the grand feel of this unit. Open kitchen, with lots of natural light.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Foothill Ranch
1 Unit Available
143 Chaumont Circle
143 Chaumont Circle, Lake Forest, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1056 sqft
Beautiful second floor 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the desirable Foothill Ranch area of Lake Forest. Enter this open concept floor plan on the second floor and notice the privacy that the end unit location provides.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Baker Ranch
1 Unit Available
33 Dogwood
33 Dogwood, Lake Forest, CA
5 Bedrooms
$6,000
3401 sqft
Introducing Style, Charm & Charisma with this highly upgraded home in the heart of Baker Ranch, a Master planned community that you will be proud to call home.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Foothill Ranch
1 Unit Available
4 Balustrade Place
4 Balustrade Place, Lake Forest, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1700 sqft
Beautifully upgraded, clean and ready for move-in! Prime location with large, private backyard and city lights and mountain views! ***3 bedrooms , 3 bathrooms + main floor office with built-ins.

1 of 25

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
Serrano Highlands
1 Unit Available
21182 Jasmines Way
21182 Jasmines Way, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
789 sqft
Artistic Cozy Home in Lake Forest! - Artistic Cozy Home in Lake Forest! Come view this one of a kind one bedroom one bath property! The home boosts a spacious family room with high ceilings, a fireplace and vibrant walls.

1 of 20

Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
Foothill Ranch
1 Unit Available
70 Mission Court
70 Mission Court, Lake Forest, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1093 sqft
Wonderful 2 Bedroom, 2.

1 of 32

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
Portola Hills
1 Unit Available
18947 Canyon Hill Drive
18947 Canyon Hill Drive, Lake Forest, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1061 sqft
Light, bright, and airy, this freshly remodeled Carriage style home combines open concept living with tasteful designer style. Located among the rolling hills of Trabuco Canyon, this two bedroom two bath condo offers a multitude of upgrades.

1 of 31

Last updated February 13 at 11:29am
Serrano Highlands
1 Unit Available
25282 Tanoak Lane
25282 Tanoak Lane, Lake Forest, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1078 sqft
25282 Tanoak Lane Available 03/01/20 Gorgeous 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Lake Forest Exclusive Condo! - Comes with a garage and also comes with the option of furnished or unfurnished. Just steps away from the gated private pool and jacuzzi.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Forest
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Central Laguna Hills
30 Units Available
Sofi Laguna Hills
24557 Los Alisos Blvd, Laguna Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,674
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1011 sqft
With The Orchard and Laguna Hills Mall only minutes from this community, there's very little residents have to drive for. The pet-friendly community has a beautiful pool and gym. Units feature fireplaces and private patios/balconies.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:51am
SAMLARC
11 Units Available
Skyview
21022 Los Alisos Blvd, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,752
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,276
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,957
1218 sqft
Off Highway 241 and 261. Recently renovated with walk-in closets, updated appliances and hardwood floors. On-site features include gym, tennis court, pool and sauna. Pet-friendly property with in-unit laundry and car wash area.
City Guide for Lake Forest, CA

"Leave it all the fights and all / Summers getting colder / Drive all night to hold you tight / Back to California." (- Sugarcult, "Back to California")

Lake Forest, or El Toro as it was originally known, is one of the few eco-friendly cities in the US. Packed with green parks, woodlands and its two man-made lakes, this city is a model on how to live in harmony with the environment. Lake Forest has managed, on its own, to bunch up about 78,439 people in the city, making it the 99th most populated area in California. Initially started as a gardening area and stagecoach stop between LA and San Diego, this city is home to the famous historical house, Serrano Adobe. With parks, history, and the California sunshine, Lake Forest is beckoning to you. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Lake Forest, CA

Lake Forest apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Lake Forest 1 BedroomsLake Forest 2 BedroomsLake Forest 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLake Forest 3 BedroomsLake Forest Accessible ApartmentsLake Forest Apartments under $1,800
Lake Forest Apartments with BalconyLake Forest Apartments with GarageLake Forest Apartments with GymLake Forest Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLake Forest Apartments with Move-in SpecialsLake Forest Apartments with Parking
Lake Forest Apartments with PoolLake Forest Apartments with Washer-DryerLake Forest Dog Friendly ApartmentsLake Forest Furnished ApartmentsLake Forest Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CAWhittier, CA
Laguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho De Los Alisos
Foothill Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College