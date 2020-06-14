219 Apartments for rent in Lake Forest, CA with garage

"Leave it all the fights and all / Summers getting colder / Drive all night to hold you tight / Back to California." (- Sugarcult, "Back to California")

Lake Forest, or El Toro as it was originally known, is one of the few eco-friendly cities in the US. Packed with green parks, woodlands and its two man-made lakes, this city is a model on how to live in harmony with the environment. Lake Forest has managed, on its own, to bunch up about 78,439 people in the city, making it the 99th most populated area in California. Initially started as a gardening area and stagecoach stop between LA and San Diego, this city is home to the famous historical house, Serrano Adobe. With parks, history, and the California sunshine, Lake Forest is beckoning to you. See more