/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:43 PM
133 Apartments for rent in Lake Forest, CA with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 08:43pm
$
15 Units Available
Foothill Ranch
Sonterra at Foothill Ranch
26322 Towne Centre Dr, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,848
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,166
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,810
1390 sqft
Resort-style apartment community set against a Saddleback Mountain backdrop and convenient to the 241 Toll Road. Apartments include stainless steel appliances, Roman-style bathtubs, in-home washer and dyers, and walk-in closets. Multiple on-site leisure amenities.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 08:43pm
$
18 Units Available
Rancho de los Alisos
Siena Terrace
20041 Osterman Rd, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,677
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,018
900 sqft
Within walking distance of Regency Park and a short drive to shopping and major freeways. One- and two-bedroom apartments with high-end finishes like hardwood floors, fireplaces, and granite counters. Pool, gym, and basketball court.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
28 Units Available
Rancho de los Alisos
The Arbors
26356 Vintage Woods Rd, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,285
971 sqft
Beautiful views and newly renovated apartments, offering gourmet kitchens, vaulted ceilings, expansive decks and so much more. The property is landscaped, complementing two pools -- one of which is open year-round.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
19 Units Available
Lake Forest
eaves Lake Forest
22700 Lake Forest Dr, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,715
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,224
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes away from interstates 405 and 5, this Orange County community offers furnished units and hardwood floors. Nearby upscale dining and shopping, in addition to an on-site swimming pool, fitness center and carport.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
29 Units Available
Avalon Baker Ranch
1000 Lupine, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,983
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,470
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1598 sqft
Recently upgraded apartments feature granite counters and hardwood floors. Conveniences include in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Walk to nearby stores and restaurants or commute via the San Diego Freeway.
Verified
1 of 71
Last updated July 10 at 06:14pm
6 Units Available
Rancho de los Alisos
Bellecour Way Apartment Homes
21041 Osterman Rd, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,988
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,715
1280 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Single bedroom flats and 2-3 bedroom condos are pet friendly with cozy kitchens, fireplace, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry and garage parking. Enjoy pool, hot tub, clubhouse and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 01:13pm
12 Units Available
Rancho de los Alisos
Serrano Highlands
25421 Alta Loma, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,926
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,118
1041 sqft
Just minutes from Foothill Ranch Town Center and Peachwood Park, this conveniently located community offers residents private garages, a resort-style spa, and pet-friendly atmosphere. Apartment homes feature private backyards, washer/dryer hookups, and beautiful landscape views.
1 of 13
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Portola Hills
18986 Canyon Terrace Dr
18986 Canyon Terrace Drive, Lake Forest, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1400 sqft
LOWEST Priced!! Upgraded Three Bedroom Townhome in The CANYON RIM Community that borders Portola Hills. Great End of CDS Location with Private WRAP AROUND YARD to ENJOY!.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Serrano Highlands
21227 Camelia 18
21227 Camelia, Lake Forest, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1000 sqft
Camelia - Property Id: 315651 Beautiful Condo in Lake Forest. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/315651 Property Id 315651 (RLNE5915433)
1 of 42
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Foothill Ranch
347 Chaumont Circle
347 Chaumont Circle, Lake Forest, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1000 sqft
FOR A PRIVATE SHOWING PLEASE CALL CINDY BISTANY 949-735-1777 NO STAIRS. GROUND FLOOR WITH YARD. A beautiful, quiet, and bright former model home. Located in a great community.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Baker Ranch
58 Fuchsia
58 Fuchsia, Lake Forest, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
1709 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home, Fantastic Location, Spacious Back Yard! This charming and elegant home has been beautifully upgraded and meticulously maintained.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Foothill Ranch
105 Chaumont Circle
105 Chaumont Circle, Lake Forest, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
816 sqft
SPACIOUS & PRIVATE SINGLE LEVEL GROUND FLOOR UNIT, TWO LARGE BDRMS, ONE LARGE BATH FOOTHILL RANCH "MEADOW VIEW" CONDO, LARGE PRIVATE REAR COVERED PATIO WITH VIEWS OF SURROUNDING GREENBELT, LIVINGROOM FIREPLACE, FRIDGE & STACABLE INSIDE WASHER/DRYER
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Rancho de los Alisos
25761 Le Parc
25761 Le Parc, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
885 sqft
HIGHLY UPGRADED SINGLE LEVEL HOME LOCATED IN AN EXCELLENT LOCATION! All remodeled and well-maintained 2 large bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms on a ground level condo in beautiful Le Parc community.
1 of 25
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
Serrano Highlands
21182 Jasmines Way
21182 Jasmines Way, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
789 sqft
Artistic Cozy Home in Lake Forest! - Artistic Cozy Home in Lake Forest! Come view this one of a kind one bedroom one bath property! The home boosts a spacious family room with high ceilings, a fireplace and vibrant walls.
1 of 20
Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
Foothill Ranch
70 Mission Court
70 Mission Court, Lake Forest, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1093 sqft
Wonderful 2 Bedroom, 2.
1 of 32
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
Portola Hills
18947 Canyon Hill Drive
18947 Canyon Hill Drive, Lake Forest, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1061 sqft
Light, bright, and airy, this freshly remodeled Carriage style home combines open concept living with tasteful designer style. Located among the rolling hills of Trabuco Canyon, this two bedroom two bath condo offers a multitude of upgrades.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Portola Hills
18952 Canyon Summit
18952 Canyon Summit, Lake Forest, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1050 sqft
18952 Canyon Summit Available 07/24/20 Remodeled Condo, 2 Bedrooms & Loft With 2 Bathrooms - Remodeled upscale condo, 2 bedrooms & loft (3rd bed room option) 2 baths . Remodeled Kitchen and upgraded baths.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Forest
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 08:43pm
19 Units Available
Vista del Lago Apartments
Vista Del Lago
21622 Marguerite Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,846
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,113
1005 sqft
Nestled in a lush setting just minutes from award-winning schools Del Lago Elementary, Los Alisos Intermediate, and Trabuco High. Units features include laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Residents enjoy community with pool, tennis, and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 08:43pm
14 Units Available
SAMLARC
Skyview
21022 Los Alisos Blvd, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,742
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,284
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,792
1218 sqft
Off Highway 241 and 261. Recently renovated with walk-in closets, updated appliances and hardwood floors. On-site features include gym, tennis court, pool and sauna. Pet-friendly property with in-unit laundry and car wash area.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
29 Units Available
Central Laguna Hills
Sofi Laguna Hills
24557 Los Alisos Blvd, Laguna Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,627
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1011 sqft
With The Orchard and Laguna Hills Mall only minutes from this community, there's very little residents have to drive for. The pet-friendly community has a beautiful pool and gym. Units feature fireplaces and private patios/balconies.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
18 Units Available
Central Laguna Hills
Reata Oakbrook Village
24391 Avenida de la Carlota, Laguna Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,935
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,413
1110 sqft
Stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Pool with private cabanas. Residents have access to gym, clubhouse, courtyard, hot tub and pool table. Fire pit and BBQ/grill. Pet-friendly community with dog park.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 06:27pm
$
14 Units Available
Madrid Apartments
Madrid Apartments
28401 Los Alisos Blvd, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,960
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,899
1295 sqft
Contemporary apartments and townhomes with custom cabinetry and open layouts. Community amenities include a business center, fitness studio and resident clubhouse. Near the 241 Toll Road. Near hiking at O'Neill Regional Park.
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
91 Aliso Ridge Loop
91 Aliso Ridge Loop, Mission Viejo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,995
Available 08/01/20 Next Generation Home (Condo + Bonus in law unit) - Property Id: 303203 Welcome home to luxurious Next-Gen (Duplex like) floor-plan with the prime VIEW location in the community of the Ridge in Mission Viejo.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
2103 Ronda Granada
2103 Ronda Granada, Laguna Woods, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
675 sqft
Beautiful 1BR/1BA Laguna Woods Rental now available between 5/1/2020-12/31/2020 (4-month minimum). Fully furnished and remodeled. Ideally located on ground level with parking spot just a short walk from front door (no stairs).
Similar Pages
Lake Forest 1 BedroomsLake Forest 2 BedroomsLake Forest 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLake Forest 3 BedroomsLake Forest Accessible ApartmentsLake Forest Apartments under $1,800
Lake Forest Apartments with BalconyLake Forest Apartments with GarageLake Forest Apartments with GymLake Forest Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLake Forest Apartments with Move-in SpecialsLake Forest Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA