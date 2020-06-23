Amenities
Located in the 24-hour guard gated Laguna Altura, this cozy 3 bedroom 2 ½ bath, approximately 1,870 square foot detached home is ready for immediate move-in. Situated inside a comer lot, it's quiet and private. Interior upgrades include brand new wood floor, new carpet, fresh paint throughout, recess lights, and custom plantation shutters in all 3 bedrooms. Gourmet kitchen with large Quartz counter-tops with full back splash, stainless steel appliances, and a wide functional center island. Master suite offers ample walk-in closet, dual-sink vanity, and separate tub and shower. An open and bright great room connects to the kitchen and dinning area, overlooking its beautiful easy care backyard. Resort-like amenities exclusive to residents, such as pool, jacuzzi, parks, basketball court, tot lots, and BBQ picnic area. Easy access to 133/405/5 freeways and minutes from Irvine Spectrum, Laguna Beach, restaurants, super market and award-winning schools.