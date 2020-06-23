Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets pool playground

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court playground pool bbq/grill

Located in the 24-hour guard gated Laguna Altura, this cozy 3 bedroom 2 ½ bath, approximately 1,870 square foot detached home is ready for immediate move-in. Situated inside a comer lot, it's quiet and private. Interior upgrades include brand new wood floor, new carpet, fresh paint throughout, recess lights, and custom plantation shutters in all 3 bedrooms. Gourmet kitchen with large Quartz counter-tops with full back splash, stainless steel appliances, and a wide functional center island. Master suite offers ample walk-in closet, dual-sink vanity, and separate tub and shower. An open and bright great room connects to the kitchen and dinning area, overlooking its beautiful easy care backyard. Resort-like amenities exclusive to residents, such as pool, jacuzzi, parks, basketball court, tot lots, and BBQ picnic area. Easy access to 133/405/5 freeways and minutes from Irvine Spectrum, Laguna Beach, restaurants, super market and award-winning schools.