965 Somerville

A charming 2 master suites, 2 full baths, 1,300 square foot condo in famous Northwood Pointe gated community close to great schools (Canyon View ES, Sierra Vista MS, Northwood HS). This open plan designed condo has hardwood floor in common area, almost new carpet in bedrooms, newly upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops, huge balcony and two car attached garage. Additional features are: walk-in closet in master bedroom, walk-in pantry and study nook in kitchen, decoration niches, lots of storage in every room, spacious and cozy balcony, central heating / air conditioning, gas fireplace, digital cable TV ready. The home offers newly upgraded washer, dryer, microwave and refrigerator, newly dishwasher and garbage disposal. There are pools, spas, parks, sports fields, tennis courts and famous Hicks Canyon Trail nearby in the community.