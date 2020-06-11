All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 965 Somerville.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
965 Somerville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

965 Somerville

965 Somerville · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

965 Somerville, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
A charming 2 master suites, 2 full baths, 1,300 square foot condo in famous Northwood Pointe gated community close to great schools (Canyon View ES, Sierra Vista MS, Northwood HS). This open plan designed condo has hardwood floor in common area, almost new carpet in bedrooms, newly upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops, huge balcony and two car attached garage. Additional features are: walk-in closet in master bedroom, walk-in pantry and study nook in kitchen, decoration niches, lots of storage in every room, spacious and cozy balcony, central heating / air conditioning, gas fireplace, digital cable TV ready. The home offers newly upgraded washer, dryer, microwave and refrigerator, newly dishwasher and garbage disposal. There are pools, spas, parks, sports fields, tennis courts and famous Hicks Canyon Trail nearby in the community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 965 Somerville have any available units?
965 Somerville doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 965 Somerville have?
Some of 965 Somerville's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 965 Somerville currently offering any rent specials?
965 Somerville is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 965 Somerville pet-friendly?
No, 965 Somerville is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 965 Somerville offer parking?
Yes, 965 Somerville offers parking.
Does 965 Somerville have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 965 Somerville offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 965 Somerville have a pool?
Yes, 965 Somerville has a pool.
Does 965 Somerville have accessible units?
No, 965 Somerville does not have accessible units.
Does 965 Somerville have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 965 Somerville has units with dishwashers.
Does 965 Somerville have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 965 Somerville has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology