All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 95 Pelican Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
95 Pelican Lane
Last updated January 28 2020 at 8:26 AM

95 Pelican Lane

95 Pelican Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

95 Pelican Lane, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
tennis court
This gorgeous detached home is situated in the prestigious and guard-gated community of Altair in Irvine. It offers popular Next Gen - The Home within a Home. Designed specifically to accommodate multigenerational and dual-living situations, this unique floorplan includes an attached private suite with its own separate entrance, living room, kitchenette, bedroom, bathroom and laundry area with stacked washer and dryer. The main home provides 4 bedrooms, 4 full-sized bathrooms and 1/2 bathroom in total, with modern layout, upper loft with large open outdoor deck and fireplace, walk-in closets in every bedroom and a luxurious master suite features separate tub & shower, dual vanities and huge customized walk-in closet. Gourmet kitchen offers white quartz countertops, shaker-style dark wood cabinetry with soft-close hinges, stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, large sink with pull-out faucet, 6-burner/griddle cooktop, dishwasher, wine cooler, microwave and double oven. Upgraded hardwood floor and tile floor throughout. This highly-desirable home offers the world’s first Wi-Fi CERTIFIED Home Design no more dead spots! Package includes voice control by Alexa-enabled products and other smart home products. resort-style amenities include a huge clubhouse, 3 pools, 3 spas, a tot lot, tennis courts, bocce ball courts, picnic and BBQ area, outdoor fireplaces, private parks, miles of pedestrian trails and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 95 Pelican Lane have any available units?
95 Pelican Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 95 Pelican Lane have?
Some of 95 Pelican Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 95 Pelican Lane currently offering any rent specials?
95 Pelican Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 95 Pelican Lane pet-friendly?
No, 95 Pelican Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 95 Pelican Lane offer parking?
Yes, 95 Pelican Lane offers parking.
Does 95 Pelican Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 95 Pelican Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 95 Pelican Lane have a pool?
Yes, 95 Pelican Lane has a pool.
Does 95 Pelican Lane have accessible units?
No, 95 Pelican Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 95 Pelican Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 95 Pelican Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 95 Pelican Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 95 Pelican Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology