95 Pelican Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse parking playground pool bbq/grill internet access tennis court

This gorgeous detached home is situated in the prestigious and guard-gated community of Altair in Irvine. It offers popular Next Gen - The Home within a Home. Designed specifically to accommodate multigenerational and dual-living situations, this unique floorplan includes an attached private suite with its own separate entrance, living room, kitchenette, bedroom, bathroom and laundry area with stacked washer and dryer. The main home provides 4 bedrooms, 4 full-sized bathrooms and 1/2 bathroom in total, with modern layout, upper loft with large open outdoor deck and fireplace, walk-in closets in every bedroom and a luxurious master suite features separate tub & shower, dual vanities and huge customized walk-in closet. Gourmet kitchen offers white quartz countertops, shaker-style dark wood cabinetry with soft-close hinges, stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, large sink with pull-out faucet, 6-burner/griddle cooktop, dishwasher, wine cooler, microwave and double oven. Upgraded hardwood floor and tile floor throughout. This highly-desirable home offers the world’s first Wi-Fi CERTIFIED Home Design no more dead spots! Package includes voice control by Alexa-enabled products and other smart home products. resort-style amenities include a huge clubhouse, 3 pools, 3 spas, a tot lot, tennis courts, bocce ball courts, picnic and BBQ area, outdoor fireplaces, private parks, miles of pedestrian trails and much more.