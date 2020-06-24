927 Somerville

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities media room

Inside location with no traffic noise. This beautiful, bright and airy end unit in the gated community is must see!! It is most desirable and popular plan with one bedroom and its own bathroom at downstairs. There's no unit or neighbor over the back patio fence. This wonderful property features high vaulted ceiling, wooden floor, brand new painting through out, plantation shutters, granite countertops in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances, built in media center, cozy fireplace. There are dual masters upstairs each with their own bathroom. Private yard and patio, easy access to freeways. Walking distance to award winning schools.