9 Wakefield

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated pool tennis court

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Just Listed by Molly Peterson Regency Real Estate www.mollypeterson.com Darling single level home that was recently renovated with Quartz counter tops in kitchen, updated cabinets, new sinks and fixtures, new and added lighting, and new wood style vinyl flooring throughout! Open floor plan with family area off the kitchen. Kitchen has a large island area. Formal dining area and living room. 3 good sized bedrooms and 2 bathrooms recently updated. Family area opens to back yard patio and a very privately landscaped yard. Great location just steps from the community pool and picnic area. Tennis too!! Close to all conveniences just off the I-5 freeway! You will love this home and love the lifestyle around it -- recreation and conveniences at your fingertips!!