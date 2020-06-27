All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 9 Wakefield.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
9 Wakefield
Last updated August 3 2019 at 8:47 AM

9 Wakefield

9 Wakefield · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9 Wakefield, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Just Listed by Molly Peterson Regency Real Estate www.mollypeterson.com Darling single level home that was recently renovated with Quartz counter tops in kitchen, updated cabinets, new sinks and fixtures, new and added lighting, and new wood style vinyl flooring throughout! Open floor plan with family area off the kitchen. Kitchen has a large island area. Formal dining area and living room. 3 good sized bedrooms and 2 bathrooms recently updated. Family area opens to back yard patio and a very privately landscaped yard. Great location just steps from the community pool and picnic area. Tennis too!! Close to all conveniences just off the I-5 freeway! You will love this home and love the lifestyle around it -- recreation and conveniences at your fingertips!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Wakefield have any available units?
9 Wakefield doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 9 Wakefield have?
Some of 9 Wakefield's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Wakefield currently offering any rent specials?
9 Wakefield is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Wakefield pet-friendly?
No, 9 Wakefield is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 9 Wakefield offer parking?
Yes, 9 Wakefield offers parking.
Does 9 Wakefield have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 Wakefield does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Wakefield have a pool?
Yes, 9 Wakefield has a pool.
Does 9 Wakefield have accessible units?
No, 9 Wakefield does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Wakefield have units with dishwashers?
No, 9 Wakefield does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9 Wakefield have units with air conditioning?
No, 9 Wakefield does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology