9 Silent Night
Last updated May 27 2020 at 7:36 AM

9 Silent Night

9 Silent Night · No Longer Available
Location

9 Silent Night, Irvine, CA 92612
Turtle Rock

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
tennis court
One of the nicest GATED communities in Turtle Rock. Gorgeous single family house with VIEW located in beautiful Concordia University campus. Spacious, light and bright with high ceilings, very quiet and private location, open floor plan, newly painted interior, custom tile. Beautiful granite kitchen with Island, and kitchen nook leading to family room with fireplace, French doors off separate dinning room leading out to huge private beautiful yard. Circular staircase leading to large master suite and master retreat, double fireplace and walk in closets and private balcony with views. Full inside laundry facility, full bathroom downstairs. Huge upstairs bonus room/office/den area perfect for children. Gorgeous front yard, and large backyard perfect for privacy and entertaining with BBQ. Beautiful custom rock waterfall into pond enhances this beautifully maintained home. 24 hour guard gated, tennis courts, hiking trails, biking, blue ribbon school district. Walking to one of best schools in Irvine - Rancho San Joaquin middle school and University High school! All amenities available from Concordia campus.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Silent Night have any available units?
9 Silent Night doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 9 Silent Night have?
Some of 9 Silent Night's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Silent Night currently offering any rent specials?
9 Silent Night is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Silent Night pet-friendly?
No, 9 Silent Night is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 9 Silent Night offer parking?
No, 9 Silent Night does not offer parking.
Does 9 Silent Night have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 Silent Night does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Silent Night have a pool?
No, 9 Silent Night does not have a pool.
Does 9 Silent Night have accessible units?
No, 9 Silent Night does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Silent Night have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9 Silent Night has units with dishwashers.
Does 9 Silent Night have units with air conditioning?
No, 9 Silent Night does not have units with air conditioning.

