9 Silent Night

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill tennis court

One of the nicest GATED communities in Turtle Rock. Gorgeous single family house with VIEW located in beautiful Concordia University campus. Spacious, light and bright with high ceilings, very quiet and private location, open floor plan, newly painted interior, custom tile. Beautiful granite kitchen with Island, and kitchen nook leading to family room with fireplace, French doors off separate dinning room leading out to huge private beautiful yard. Circular staircase leading to large master suite and master retreat, double fireplace and walk in closets and private balcony with views. Full inside laundry facility, full bathroom downstairs. Huge upstairs bonus room/office/den area perfect for children. Gorgeous front yard, and large backyard perfect for privacy and entertaining with BBQ. Beautiful custom rock waterfall into pond enhances this beautifully maintained home. 24 hour guard gated, tennis courts, hiking trails, biking, blue ribbon school district. Walking to one of best schools in Irvine - Rancho San Joaquin middle school and University High school! All amenities available from Concordia campus.