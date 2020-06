Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities

Located in the highly sought-after University Park Community and nestled in a private corner lot on a cul-de-sac street. This is a well-maintained home featuring a spacious living room, three bedrooms, and two bathrooms. Both living room and kitchen have direct access to an atrium which brings abundant of natural light into the home. Laminated and tile flooring throughout the home. Newer Central A/C. Refrigerator and newer washer/dryer are included.

This is a MUST see.