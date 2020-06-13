89 Windchime

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly tennis court

Irvine Quail Hill neighborhood remodeled 3+3 2-story freestanding townhouse for lease. Cozy floor plan makes your life an easy flow. One bedroom and den on the first floor; newly carpeted master bedroom and third bedroom on the second floor with an open office/library space. New vinyl "wood floor like" flooring in the living room and ground floor bedroom. Granite counter tops in kitchen equipped with brand new stainless steel appliances. Dining room french doors open to a private landscaped backyard. New water heater, new HVAC system and interior freshly painted. Two singled-car garage next to each other. Community pools, spa, tennis courts, fitness center and open space park. Water fountain for you and your pets.