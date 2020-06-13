All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 89 Windchime.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
89 Windchime
Last updated June 11 2019 at 2:24 AM

89 Windchime

89 Windchime · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

89 Windchime, Irvine, CA 92603
Quail Hill

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Irvine Quail Hill neighborhood remodeled 3+3 2-story freestanding townhouse for lease. Cozy floor plan makes your life an easy flow. One bedroom and den on the first floor; newly carpeted master bedroom and third bedroom on the second floor with an open office/library space. New vinyl "wood floor like" flooring in the living room and ground floor bedroom. Granite counter tops in kitchen equipped with brand new stainless steel appliances. Dining room french doors open to a private landscaped backyard. New water heater, new HVAC system and interior freshly painted. Two singled-car garage next to each other. Community pools, spa, tennis courts, fitness center and open space park. Water fountain for you and your pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 89 Windchime have any available units?
89 Windchime doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 89 Windchime have?
Some of 89 Windchime's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 89 Windchime currently offering any rent specials?
89 Windchime is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 89 Windchime pet-friendly?
Yes, 89 Windchime is pet friendly.
Does 89 Windchime offer parking?
Yes, 89 Windchime offers parking.
Does 89 Windchime have units with washers and dryers?
No, 89 Windchime does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 89 Windchime have a pool?
Yes, 89 Windchime has a pool.
Does 89 Windchime have accessible units?
No, 89 Windchime does not have accessible units.
Does 89 Windchime have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 89 Windchime has units with dishwashers.
Does 89 Windchime have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 89 Windchime has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology