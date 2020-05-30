89 Long Meadow

Amenities

Wonderful 2 Bed 3 Bath Townhouse with Office in Woodbury! - Check out this awesome 3D tour!

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=spX1d2SfJ2u



Wonderful 2 bedroom 3 bathroom townhouse in Irvine's splendid Woodbury Village. Bonus room down stairs with built in desk would make a great home office. Home is set in a lovely courtyard with outdoor lounge and fireplace. Beautiful spacious kitchen features lots of storage and counter space with gorgeous cabinets and granite counter tops plus a large center island. Fantastic stainless steel appliances with matching stove, over the range microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. Large living area with open floor plan features a cozy fireplace and lots of windows.



Spacious bedrooms with one downstairs featuring a large built in desk and cabinet would make a great home office. Master bedroom suite enjoys the entire 3rd level of the home and offers ample space, a huge walk in closet, and private balcony. Attached master bath features a large double vanity, massive soaking tub, and glass shower enclosure.



Private laundry room within home. Large 2 car attached garage. Central air conditioning. Community offers pool, jacuzzi, clubhouse, fitness center, tennis courts, and parks. Close to lots of shopping, dining, and entertainment with the Irvine Spectrum, Tustin District, and The Marketplace within easy reach. Access to award winning schools close by.



Come and take a tour today using our automated lock box. Home is available for immediate move in with a 12 month lease and $2900 security deposit on approved credit. You can take a tour on your schedule every day from 8am-8pm. Visit our website at rpmcoast.com and register for a tour to see this property for yourself. Apply online at rpmcoast.com with $49 application fee. $225 move in/move out inspection fee. All utilities. Please submit pets for approval. $500 deposit for each approved pet. For more information contact Richard at 714-899-2200 x 114 or richard@rpmcoast.com you may also contact Hendy at 714-899-2200 x104 or hendy@rpmcoast.com



(RLNE4653275)