88 Tallowood

Gorgeous Townhome in the heart of Cypress! MAIN FLOOR BEDROOM with full bathroom on the first floor. Stainless steel appliances. The stainless steel washer dryer with steam function and stainless steel LG French door refrigerator included. Ceiling fan and Ceiling dimmable LED lights in all bedrooms and common areas. Spanish style architecture boasting its genuine qualities. Amazing 4BD and 3BA townhome which sits on an upgraded lot. Ground-level entry with your private 2 car garage, kitchen and living area on second floor and bedrooms on the top floor each boast large walk-in closets and a convenient laundry room with stacked washer/dryer. Sleek modern kitchen with upgraded European style cabinetry, quartz countertops, large island, and Bosch appliances. Recessed lighting throughout the house. Quiet neighborhood with no through traffic or street noise, yet conveniently located just a minute to major freeway access. Walk in to Cypress Elementary School and playground. One of the best communities of Irvine