Last updated May 13 2020 at 8:15 AM

88 Tallowood

88 Tallowood · No Longer Available
Location

88 Tallowood, Irvine, CA 92620
Irvine Spectrum

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
Gorgeous Townhome in the heart of Cypress! MAIN FLOOR BEDROOM with full bathroom on the first floor. Stainless steel appliances. The stainless steel washer dryer with steam function and stainless steel LG French door refrigerator included. Ceiling fan and Ceiling dimmable LED lights in all bedrooms and common areas. Spanish style architecture boasting its genuine qualities. Amazing 4BD and 3BA townhome which sits on an upgraded lot. Ground-level entry with your private 2 car garage, kitchen and living area on second floor and bedrooms on the top floor each boast large walk-in closets and a convenient laundry room with stacked washer/dryer. Sleek modern kitchen with upgraded European style cabinetry, quartz countertops, large island, and Bosch appliances. Recessed lighting throughout the house. Quiet neighborhood with no through traffic or street noise, yet conveniently located just a minute to major freeway access. Walk in to Cypress Elementary School and playground. One of the best communities of Irvine

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 88 Tallowood have any available units?
88 Tallowood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 88 Tallowood have?
Some of 88 Tallowood's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 88 Tallowood currently offering any rent specials?
88 Tallowood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 88 Tallowood pet-friendly?
No, 88 Tallowood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 88 Tallowood offer parking?
Yes, 88 Tallowood offers parking.
Does 88 Tallowood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 88 Tallowood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 88 Tallowood have a pool?
No, 88 Tallowood does not have a pool.
Does 88 Tallowood have accessible units?
No, 88 Tallowood does not have accessible units.
Does 88 Tallowood have units with dishwashers?
No, 88 Tallowood does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 88 Tallowood have units with air conditioning?
No, 88 Tallowood does not have units with air conditioning.
