86 Crested Bird

Great location among dining, entertainment, parks, pool, and the best schools! This gorgeous 3 bedroom 3 bath home is located in the Stonegate community in Irvine. Spacious open floor plan with 2 car garage and washer dryer next to the bedrooms. Additional cabinetry makes storage easy. Gourmet kitchen includes granite counters, stainless steel appliances. Bring the conversation and dinner outside with the outdoor patio. One guest bedroom and bathroom downstairs to use as office, or for hosting friends or family. Bedrooms upstairs, each with their own bathrooms. Master suite is completed with vaulted ceiling, chandelier, walk in closet, tub, and additional storage. Window coverings throughout. Walking distance to trails, parks, play ground, jungle gym, and resort-style amenities! Attend the #1 Elementary School in Orange County - Stonegate Elementary, Sierra Visa Middle School and award winning Northwood High School. Easy access to restaurants, shopping, every day life!