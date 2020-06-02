All apartments in Irvine
Last updated May 30 2020 at 11:09 AM

86 Crested Bird

86 Crested Bird · (909) 282-8000
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

86 Crested Bird, Irvine, CA 92620
Stonegate

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,400

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1518 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Great location among dining, entertainment, parks, pool, and the best schools! This gorgeous 3 bedroom 3 bath home is located in the Stonegate community in Irvine. Spacious open floor plan with 2 car garage and washer dryer next to the bedrooms. Additional cabinetry makes storage easy. Gourmet kitchen includes granite counters, stainless steel appliances. Bring the conversation and dinner outside with the outdoor patio. One guest bedroom and bathroom downstairs to use as office, or for hosting friends or family. Bedrooms upstairs, each with their own bathrooms. Master suite is completed with vaulted ceiling, chandelier, walk in closet, tub, and additional storage. Window coverings throughout. Walking distance to trails, parks, play ground, jungle gym, and resort-style amenities! Attend the #1 Elementary School in Orange County - Stonegate Elementary, Sierra Visa Middle School and award winning Northwood High School. Easy access to restaurants, shopping, every day life!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 86 Crested Bird have any available units?
86 Crested Bird has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 86 Crested Bird have?
Some of 86 Crested Bird's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 86 Crested Bird currently offering any rent specials?
86 Crested Bird isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 86 Crested Bird pet-friendly?
No, 86 Crested Bird is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 86 Crested Bird offer parking?
Yes, 86 Crested Bird does offer parking.
Does 86 Crested Bird have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 86 Crested Bird offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 86 Crested Bird have a pool?
Yes, 86 Crested Bird has a pool.
Does 86 Crested Bird have accessible units?
No, 86 Crested Bird does not have accessible units.
Does 86 Crested Bird have units with dishwashers?
No, 86 Crested Bird does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 86 Crested Bird have units with air conditioning?
No, 86 Crested Bird does not have units with air conditioning.
