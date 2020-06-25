85 Waldorf

Amenities

dishwasher new construction gym pool basketball court clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker microwave oven range Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym pool new construction

DO NOT GO direct. State-of-the-Art Condo, centrally located in Irvine is ready for the homeowner looking for a short term lease, and resort living lifestyle. This Condo is not only move-in-ready, but it is fully furnished and ready for you to make a move to one of Orange County’s first, and One-of-a-Kind Urban Master Planned Communities. Central Park West is an urban masterplanned community developed by Lennar. By combining the best that city living has to offer with the serenity of lush landscaping and tranquil parks, Central Park West is a first of its kind in Irvine. As a resident, you will have full access to the club’s amenities like the fitness center, exercise rooms, olympic lap pool, jacuzzi, basketball court, wireless technology, clubhouse and more. This is definitely a place you will wish not to leave! Enjoy fine dining and shopping a few steps from your doorstep. Central Park West is Conveniently located near John Wayne Airport, South Coast Plaza, Fashion Island, The District, Irvine Spectrum, OC Performing Arts Center and UCI.

You will love every corner of this 1,820 Sqft Open Floor Plan. There are 2 master suites.