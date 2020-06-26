85 MELVILLE

Amenities

Welcome to the Village of Stonegate's Mendocino Tract. this beautiful home has been impeccably upgraded with custom warm paint colors, wood floor on the first floor. Home shows very light and bright. Enjoy the popular floor plan with an expansive great room, giving you lots of options to suit your needs. The extended California Room is the ideal space to gather and entertain. Expansive kitchen with center island and plenty of counter top space. Upstairs you are welcomed by additional open space to use as a bonus room, office or play area. Master Suite features a nice bathroom that is complete with dual vanities, separate soaking tub, and shower. Home is its BRAND NEW condition. Highly sought after location. Nice sized yard, tiled landscaping making it beautiful yet, easy to maintain with natural stone floor. Laundry room is conveniently located upstairs. Enjoy great curb appeal to this home with a full sized driveway. Enjoy all that Stonegate offers to its residents including, award winning schools, pools, spa, BBQ/picnic area, parks, sport courts, and much more. built. 3 bedrooms plus loft/office/ play area. Like brand new. very bright and airy. nice wood floor. large bedrooms. Beautiful custom bathroom paint.