Last updated March 14 2020 at 4:00 AM

85 MELVILLE

85 Melville · No Longer Available
Location

85 Melville, Irvine, CA 92620
Stonegate

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Welcome to the Village of Stonegate's Mendocino Tract. this beautiful home has been impeccably upgraded with custom warm paint colors, wood floor on the first floor. Home shows very light and bright. Enjoy the popular floor plan with an expansive great room, giving you lots of options to suit your needs. The extended California Room is the ideal space to gather and entertain. Expansive kitchen with center island and plenty of counter top space. Upstairs you are welcomed by additional open space to use as a bonus room, office or play area. Master Suite features a nice bathroom that is complete with dual vanities, separate soaking tub, and shower. Home is its BRAND NEW condition. Highly sought after location. Nice sized yard, tiled landscaping making it beautiful yet, easy to maintain with natural stone floor. Laundry room is conveniently located upstairs. Enjoy great curb appeal to this home with a full sized driveway. Enjoy all that Stonegate offers to its residents including, award winning schools, pools, spa, BBQ/picnic area, parks, sport courts, and much more. built. 3 bedrooms plus loft/office/ play area. Like brand new. very bright and airy. nice wood floor. large bedrooms. Beautiful custom bathroom paint.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 85 MELVILLE have any available units?
85 MELVILLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 85 MELVILLE have?
Some of 85 MELVILLE's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 85 MELVILLE currently offering any rent specials?
85 MELVILLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 85 MELVILLE pet-friendly?
No, 85 MELVILLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 85 MELVILLE offer parking?
Yes, 85 MELVILLE offers parking.
Does 85 MELVILLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 85 MELVILLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 85 MELVILLE have a pool?
Yes, 85 MELVILLE has a pool.
Does 85 MELVILLE have accessible units?
No, 85 MELVILLE does not have accessible units.
Does 85 MELVILLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 85 MELVILLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 85 MELVILLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 85 MELVILLE does not have units with air conditioning.

