Irvine, CA
83 Hazelton
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:23 PM

83 Hazelton

83 Hazelton · (949) 335-2766
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

83 Hazelton, Irvine, CA 92620
Stonegate

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3261 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
This beautiful single family house situated in stonegate community. Prime location near the end of a quiet cul-de-sac and great neighbors. Mins
walking distance to community park/swimming pool! This 3,260 square foot home offers 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2 car garage, a
separate laundry room on upper level, plus a large spacious LOFT. THREE BEDROOMS HAVE THEIR OWN EN-SUITE BATHROOMS and one
MAIN-FLOOR BEDROOM with a full bath. Master bathroom has dual vanities and separate tub and shower. High ceiling, spacious and sunny
dinning and family room. Rediscover cooking in the chef's kitchen featuring white cabinets, full back splash and granite counters w/ custom
stainless steel appliances.Back yard patio doors accessible by both the dining and family rooms which provide ample sunlight both indoor and
outdoor... Relaxing low maintenance backyard has a customized water features with lush greenery. Stonegate Village offers resort-style
amenities including, 4 swimming pools, 4 tennis courts, 7 parks, playground, soccer field, basketball court, BBQ, picnic areas... Close to
businesses, shopping and freeways, convenient to schools. Again, Stonegaete elementary and Northwood high! Don’t miss it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 83 Hazelton have any available units?
83 Hazelton has a unit available for $5,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 83 Hazelton have?
Some of 83 Hazelton's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 83 Hazelton currently offering any rent specials?
83 Hazelton isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 83 Hazelton pet-friendly?
No, 83 Hazelton is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 83 Hazelton offer parking?
Yes, 83 Hazelton does offer parking.
Does 83 Hazelton have units with washers and dryers?
No, 83 Hazelton does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 83 Hazelton have a pool?
Yes, 83 Hazelton has a pool.
Does 83 Hazelton have accessible units?
No, 83 Hazelton does not have accessible units.
Does 83 Hazelton have units with dishwashers?
No, 83 Hazelton does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 83 Hazelton have units with air conditioning?
No, 83 Hazelton does not have units with air conditioning.
