83 Hazelton

Amenities

This beautiful single family house situated in stonegate community. Prime location near the end of a quiet cul-de-sac and great neighbors. Mins

walking distance to community park/swimming pool! This 3,260 square foot home offers 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2 car garage, a

separate laundry room on upper level, plus a large spacious LOFT. THREE BEDROOMS HAVE THEIR OWN EN-SUITE BATHROOMS and one

MAIN-FLOOR BEDROOM with a full bath. Master bathroom has dual vanities and separate tub and shower. High ceiling, spacious and sunny

dinning and family room. Rediscover cooking in the chef's kitchen featuring white cabinets, full back splash and granite counters w/ custom

stainless steel appliances.Back yard patio doors accessible by both the dining and family rooms which provide ample sunlight both indoor and

outdoor... Relaxing low maintenance backyard has a customized water features with lush greenery. Stonegate Village offers resort-style

amenities including, 4 swimming pools, 4 tennis courts, 7 parks, playground, soccer field, basketball court, BBQ, picnic areas... Close to

businesses, shopping and freeways, convenient to schools. Again, Stonegaete elementary and Northwood high! Don’t miss it!