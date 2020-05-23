All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 83 Exeter.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
83 Exeter
Last updated June 22 2020 at 11:58 AM

83 Exeter

83 Exeter · (888) 236-1943
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

83 Exeter, Irvine, CA 92612
University Town Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 42 · Avail. now

$2,900

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1134 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
University Town Center living located in the heart of Irvine; close to UCI and 10/10 schools. Two story property with over 1100 sq ft of living space. Welcome home to this 2 bed(located upstairs) and 2.5 bath home with stainless steel refrigerator, appliances, washer and drier which are all included. Walk into your open floor concept living room with laminate flooring and fireplace. Patio door slides to your private patio for a night under the stars. Home is furnished with newer carpeting upstairs and newer toilets in all restrooms. 2 carports and ample street parking for guests! HOA covers: Pool, tennis court, spa and access to the William Mason Park. Property is move in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 83 Exeter have any available units?
83 Exeter has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 83 Exeter have?
Some of 83 Exeter's amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 83 Exeter currently offering any rent specials?
83 Exeter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 83 Exeter pet-friendly?
No, 83 Exeter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 83 Exeter offer parking?
Yes, 83 Exeter offers parking.
Does 83 Exeter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 83 Exeter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 83 Exeter have a pool?
Yes, 83 Exeter has a pool.
Does 83 Exeter have accessible units?
No, 83 Exeter does not have accessible units.
Does 83 Exeter have units with dishwashers?
No, 83 Exeter does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 83 Exeter have units with air conditioning?
No, 83 Exeter does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 83 Exeter?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Pet Friendly Places
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity