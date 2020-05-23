Amenities
University Town Center living located in the heart of Irvine; close to UCI and 10/10 schools. Two story property with over 1100 sq ft of living space. Welcome home to this 2 bed(located upstairs) and 2.5 bath home with stainless steel refrigerator, appliances, washer and drier which are all included. Walk into your open floor concept living room with laminate flooring and fireplace. Patio door slides to your private patio for a night under the stars. Home is furnished with newer carpeting upstairs and newer toilets in all restrooms. 2 carports and ample street parking for guests! HOA covers: Pool, tennis court, spa and access to the William Mason Park. Property is move in ready!