Last updated April 24 2019 at 1:49 PM

83 Costero Aisle

83 Costero Aisle · No Longer Available
Location

83 Costero Aisle, Irvine, CA 92614
Westpark

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 3/4 bathroom condo in Irvine. Spacious living room welcomes you to a cozy fireplace. Master bathroom includes dual sinks. Washer and dryer included. Small front patio for BBQing on weekends! Includes a one car garage. READY FOR MOVE IN! MUST SEE!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 83 Costero Aisle have any available units?
83 Costero Aisle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 83 Costero Aisle have?
Some of 83 Costero Aisle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 83 Costero Aisle currently offering any rent specials?
83 Costero Aisle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 83 Costero Aisle pet-friendly?
No, 83 Costero Aisle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 83 Costero Aisle offer parking?
Yes, 83 Costero Aisle offers parking.
Does 83 Costero Aisle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 83 Costero Aisle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 83 Costero Aisle have a pool?
No, 83 Costero Aisle does not have a pool.
Does 83 Costero Aisle have accessible units?
No, 83 Costero Aisle does not have accessible units.
Does 83 Costero Aisle have units with dishwashers?
No, 83 Costero Aisle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 83 Costero Aisle have units with air conditioning?
No, 83 Costero Aisle does not have units with air conditioning.
