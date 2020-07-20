Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 3/4 bathroom condo in Irvine. Spacious living room welcomes you to a cozy fireplace. Master bathroom includes dual sinks. Washer and dryer included. Small front patio for BBQing on weekends! Includes a one car garage. READY FOR MOVE IN! MUST SEE!!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 83 Costero Aisle have?
Some of 83 Costero Aisle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage.
