All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 82 Danbury Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
82 Danbury Lane
Last updated October 8 2019 at 11:11 AM

82 Danbury Lane

82 Danbury Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

82 Danbury Lane, Irvine, CA 92618
Oak Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
This beautiful fully detached 3 bedroom home is in desirable convenient community of " Oak Creek ". Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout the house and lots of natural lights. Upgraded kitchen with stainless appliances opens to living and dining room. Spacious master suite has a large walk in closet and additional closet. Wrap around patio is perfect for entertaining or gardening. Attached 2 car garage with driveway for total 4 vehicles. Walking distance to elementary school, community amenities which is pool, spa, parks, tennis courts and more. Close to shopping center, restaurants and easy access to freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 82 Danbury Lane have any available units?
82 Danbury Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 82 Danbury Lane have?
Some of 82 Danbury Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 82 Danbury Lane currently offering any rent specials?
82 Danbury Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 82 Danbury Lane pet-friendly?
No, 82 Danbury Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 82 Danbury Lane offer parking?
Yes, 82 Danbury Lane offers parking.
Does 82 Danbury Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 82 Danbury Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 82 Danbury Lane have a pool?
Yes, 82 Danbury Lane has a pool.
Does 82 Danbury Lane have accessible units?
No, 82 Danbury Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 82 Danbury Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 82 Danbury Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 82 Danbury Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 82 Danbury Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 Bedroom ApartmentsIrvine 2 Bedroom Apartments
Irvine 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsIrvine Pet Friendly Apartments
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology