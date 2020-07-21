82 Danbury Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

This beautiful fully detached 3 bedroom home is in desirable convenient community of " Oak Creek ". Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout the house and lots of natural lights. Upgraded kitchen with stainless appliances opens to living and dining room. Spacious master suite has a large walk in closet and additional closet. Wrap around patio is perfect for entertaining or gardening. Attached 2 car garage with driveway for total 4 vehicles. Walking distance to elementary school, community amenities which is pool, spa, parks, tennis courts and more. Close to shopping center, restaurants and easy access to freeway.