82 Copper Mine

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

Gorgeous home located in the quiet and beautiful community Orchard Hills. This home is within walking distance to community parks, pools and nearby amenities. Washer, dryer and refrigerator included. The home features open floorplan with spacious great room, open dining room, gourmet kitchen with quartz countertops, high-end stainless steel appliance, oversized kitchen island, walk-in pantry and upgraded cabinet with plentiful storage. The nice recess lighting and elegant upgraded wood flooring throughout the first floor. The good size bedroom en-suite located at the first floor which is perfect for guests or home office. Cozy loft and other three bedrooms on upstairs. Master bathroom with upgrade flooring and countertop. Down the hallway, you will find two additional bedrooms and individual laundry room-one bedroom with French doors opening to a nicely sized balcony. This house has the following school assignments with Irvine school district: Canyon View Elementary, Sierra Vista Middle School, and Northwood High School.