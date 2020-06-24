All apartments in Irvine
Location

82 Copper Mine, Irvine, CA 92602
Orchard Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
Gorgeous home located in the quiet and beautiful community Orchard Hills. This home is within walking distance to community parks, pools and nearby amenities. Washer, dryer and refrigerator included. The home features open floorplan with spacious great room, open dining room, gourmet kitchen with quartz countertops, high-end stainless steel appliance, oversized kitchen island, walk-in pantry and upgraded cabinet with plentiful storage. The nice recess lighting and elegant upgraded wood flooring throughout the first floor. The good size bedroom en-suite located at the first floor which is perfect for guests or home office. Cozy loft and other three bedrooms on upstairs. Master bathroom with upgrade flooring and countertop. Down the hallway, you will find two additional bedrooms and individual laundry room-one bedroom with French doors opening to a nicely sized balcony. This house has the following school assignments with Irvine school district: Canyon View Elementary, Sierra Vista Middle School, and Northwood High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 82 Copper Mine have any available units?
82 Copper Mine doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 82 Copper Mine have?
Some of 82 Copper Mine's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 82 Copper Mine currently offering any rent specials?
82 Copper Mine is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 82 Copper Mine pet-friendly?
No, 82 Copper Mine is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 82 Copper Mine offer parking?
No, 82 Copper Mine does not offer parking.
Does 82 Copper Mine have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 82 Copper Mine offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 82 Copper Mine have a pool?
Yes, 82 Copper Mine has a pool.
Does 82 Copper Mine have accessible units?
No, 82 Copper Mine does not have accessible units.
Does 82 Copper Mine have units with dishwashers?
No, 82 Copper Mine does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 82 Copper Mine have units with air conditioning?
No, 82 Copper Mine does not have units with air conditioning.

